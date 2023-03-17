New Anzen app expedites brokers' ability to quote D&O, EPLI, Tech E&O, and Cyber

Submit Release
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Executive Risk front-and-center in the midst of a banking-focused news cycle, Anzen announced today even faster turnaround times for brokers seeking top-tier management liability products for their clients. The company can deliver same day quotes with a completed application.

“Brokers are working overtime to meet growing demands to protect their clients from an ever-evolving management liability landscape,” said Anna Beach, Chief Insurance Officer and Co-founder at Anzen. “Anzen’s team brings rich industry knowledge, providing solutions and services ‘for brokers by brokers,’ that significantly speed up the quoting process—ultimately helping our brokers better serve their clients.”

These enhancements include:
- Shorter applications: less work for brokers and clients
- Shareable links: easier collaboration between partners
- Easy-to-understand language: less “insurance speak,” better communication for all parties

Anzen underwrites Executive Liability insurance and has a robust appetite for industries such as tech, agribusiness, manufacturing, hospitality, and construction. Anzen’s insurance is bundled with software to automate HR compliance while proactively reducing everyday management risks.

“We recognize that for many brokers, these are some of the more painful lines of business to transact,” said Beach. “We aim to make it a pleasure to do business in Executive Risk by removing the pain points for brokers and clients alike to transact.”

Anzen’s proactive coverage combines best-in-class insurance with technology that not only expedites the quote process; it offers a holistic look into a client’s operational risk, integrating with customers’ existing Management Operations processes—such as employee onboarding and offboarding, compliance, employee documentation, and finance and cap table management—to monitor, mitigate, and benchmark corporate exposures.

Brokers interested in appointments with Anzen can apply now and be among the first to experience the new, expedited quote process. Go to https://www.anzen.com/for-brokers.

