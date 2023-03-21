Wellspring TV Launches New Music Channel Dedicated to Independent Bands

Submit Release
RICHARDSON, TX, USA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On this first day of spring, Wellspring TV is proud to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art recording venue and new music channel. Wellspring TV is dedicated to streaming unsigned and original bands from the Six Springs Venue in Richardson, TX. The channel offers a fresh approach to music television and promises to resonate with music lovers and independent musicians everywhere.

The founders of Wellspring TV are venue owners and musicians themselves, with a commitment to enhancing and leveling the playing field for independent musicians. They have created a new platform for independent musicians to get their music heard and reach a wider audience. With complete control over the environment and pricing that is unmatched, Wellspring TV's state-of-the-art recording setup includes 8 high-def cameras and a multi-channel audio mic, giving viewers a truly immersive music experience.

"All the music on our channel will be unsigned, original bands from everywhere and anywhere. We will be adding new submitted band videos almost daily, so check back often and see what's new that just might be the song you fall in love with." says the Wellspring TV team.

In addition to streaming live and recorded shows online, viewers can watch shows live at the Six Springs Venue or catch live and recorded videos on wellspringtv.com. Wellspring TV can also be used as a full video production facility with an 8-camera professional editing suite as well as tracked-out audio recording capability for demo and video shoots.

Visit the Wellspring TV website for more information on live shows and streaming. If you are a band or content creator, drop them a line and they will see about adding you to the platform and rockin' worldwide.

For more information on Wellspring TV, please visit wellspringtv.com.

Brad Springs
Wellspring TV
+1 469-917-3040
brad@sixspringslive.com

