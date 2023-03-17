Support for agribusiness in Armenia – apply by 22 March!

The EU Green Agriculture Initiative in Armenia, funded by the European Union and co-funded and implemented by the Austrian Development Agency, has announced a new call for proposals.

The aim of the competition is to support agribusiness in the transition to green/organic farming and increase its productivity and income.

The selected candidates will be able to purchase sustainable agricultural machinery and equipment, post-harvest and processing equipment and investment in infrastructure.

The maximum amount of support is €20,000 for businesses in the horticultural sector and €10,000 for businesses in the beekeeping sector.

The deadline for applications is 22 March.

