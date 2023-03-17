Submit Release
Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2022

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
TWELVE-MONTH REPORT
(In thousands)
                                   
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                                   
      Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
      December 31   December 31
        2022       2021       2022       2021  
                                   
Net Sales   $  59,002     $ 46,993     $ 191,520     $ 184,613  
Cost of Sales     50,082       37,461       152,286       141,558  
Gross Profit    $ 8,920     $ 9,532     $ 39,234     $ 43,055  
Selling, General and Administrative Expense     4,679       9,756       35,011       38,493  
Operating Income (Loss)   $ 4,241     $ (224 )   $ 4,223     $ 4,562  
Interest Expense     (87 )     (98 )     (697 )     (742 )
PPP Loan Forgiveness     -       -       -       1,884  
Other Income     939       2,780       1,115       2,844  
Income before Provision for Income Taxes   $ 5,093     $  2,458     $ 4,641     $ 8,548  
Provision for Income Taxes     1,193       496       1,032       1,547  
Net Income   $ 3,900     $ 1,962     $  3,609     $ 7,001  
                                   
Earnings per Common Share ––   Basic and Diluted   $ 3.59     $ 1.81     $ 3.32     $ 6.44  
                                   


                 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
                 
    Twelve Months Ended
    December 31
      2022       2021  
                 
Net Income   $ 3,609     $ 7,001  
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:                
Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment     (1,416 )     (1,889 )
Change in Pension Liability     1,262       6,206  
Comprehensive Income   $ 3,455     $ 11,318  
                 


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS                
                 
      December 31       December 31  
      2022       2021  
                 
Cash and Short-Term Investments   $ 38,176     $ 11,281  
Accounts Receivable     20,580       25,774  
Inventories (FIFO)     48,515       43,309  
LIFO Reserve     (21,691 )     (16,855 )
Inventories (LIFO)     26,824       26,454  
Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases     24       23  
Other Current Assets     3,156       1,814  
Current Assets   $ 88,760     $ 65,346  
                 
Net Property, Plant, and Equipment     41,511       41,250  
Right of Use Assets     2,304       2,526  
Other Assets     5,041       7,003  
Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases     312       164  
Total Assets   $ 137,928     $ 116,289  
                 
Accounts Payable   $ 11,802     $ 14,470  
Current Maturities and Short-Term debt     628       1,330  
Current Lease Liabilities     448       483  
Advance Billings     41,288       18,595  
Pension Liabilities     11,558       -  
Other Current Liabilities     20,062       9,096  
Current Liabilities   $ 85,786     $ 43,974  
                 
Long-Term Debt     9,349       14,241  
Long-Term Pension Liabilities     236       18,036  
Other Long-Term Liabilities     1,737       1,848  
Lease Liabilities     762       897  
Total Liabilities   $ 97,870     $ 78,996  
Shareholders' Investment     40,058       37,293  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment   $ 137,928     $ 116,289  
                 


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
                 
      December 31       December 31  
      2022       2021  
Book Value per Common Share   $ 36.90     $ 34.32  
Total Shares Outstanding     1,085,711       1,086,661  
Backlog   $ 132,829     $ 78,357  
                 


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT      
      Common
Stock		       Paid-in
Surplus		       Retained
Earnings		       Treasury
Stock		       Accumulated Other
Comprehensive
Income (Loss)		       Total  
                                     
                                     
                                     
Balance, December 31, 2021   $ 1,508     $ 9,708     $ 72,764     $ (10,749)     $ (35,938)     $ 37,293  
Add (Deduct):                                                
Net Income                     3,609                       3,609  
Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax                                     (154)       (154)  
Dividends, $.60 per Common Share                     (652)                       (652)  
Treasury Stock Acquisition                             (38)               (38)  
Balance, December 31, 2022   $ 1,508     $ 9,708     $ 75,721     $ (10,787)     $ (36,092)     $ 40,058  
                                                 


 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
    Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022   Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021
     
     
     
Operating Activities:                
                 
Net Income   $ 3,609     $ 7,001  
                 
Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:                
Pension Contributions (Greater) than Expense     (4,980 )     (5,805 )
Bad Debt Expense (Recovery)     81       (528 )
Depreciation & Amortization     6,156       6,547  
Deferred Tax Expense     831       1,792  
(Gain) on Sales of Equipment     (1 )     (57 )
(Gain) Recognized on Sale of Subsidiary     -       (3,208 )
Interest on Lease Liability for Financing     -       (15 )
PPP Loan Forgiveness     -       (1,884 )
Change in Assets and Liabilities                
Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable     5,113       (1,116 )
(Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings     -       (2,380 )
(Inc) in Inventories     (370 )     (8,578 )
(Inc) Dec in Prepayments     (1,052 )     3  
(Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases     (149 )     (101 )
Dec (Inc) in Other Assets     347       (1,801 )
Dec in Deferred Taxes     437       1,968  
(Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable     (2,668 )     3,748  
(Dec) in Accrued Income Tax     -       (591 )
Inc (Dec) in Accrued Expenses     414       (5,487 )
Inc in Advanced Billings     22,693       11,498  
Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings     10,552       (672 )
Inc in Lease Liability for Operating     421       255  
Inc in Lease Liability for Financing     33       103  
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating     (350 )     (298 )
(Dec) in Long Term Liabilities     (111 )     (378 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   $ 41,006     $ 16  
                 
Investing Activities                
Intangibles     -       (105 )
Proceeds from Sales of Equipment     26       81  
Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment     (9,067 )     (5,262 )
Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities   $ (9,041 )   $ (5,286 )
                 
Financing Activities                
Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing     (201 )     (259 )
(Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net     (642 )     (590 )
(Repayment) of Long-Term Debt     (4,045 )     (1,653 )
Dividends paid     (652 )     (164 )
Treasury Stock Acquisitions     (38 )     (4,405 )
Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities   $ (5,578 )   $ (7,071 )
                 
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes     508       679  
                 
Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents   $ 26,895     $ (11,662 )
                 
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year     11,281       22,943  
                 
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year   $ 38,176     $ 11,281  
                 


PAUL MUELLER COMPANY
SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Revenue   2022       2021  
Domestic $ 47,299     $ 32,897  
Mueller BV $ 12,002     $ 14,451  
Eliminations $ (299 )   $ (355 )
Net Revenue $ 59,002     $ 46,993  
               

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Revenue   2022       2021  
Domestic $ 145,193     $ 137,079  
Mueller BV $ 47,356     $ 48,820  
Eliminations $ (1,029 )   $ (1,286 )
Net Revenue $ 191,520     $ 184,613  
     

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31
Net Income   2022       2021  
Domestic $ 3,861     $ 961  
Mueller BV $ 52     $ 963  
Eliminations $ (13 )   $ 38  
Net Income $ 3,900     $ 1,962  
     

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31
Net Income   2022       2021  
Domestic $ 4,517     $ 7,328  
Mueller BV $ (903 )   $ (365 )
Eliminations $ (5 )   $ 38  
Net Income $ 3,609     $ 7,001  
     

B. Please refer to the President’s letter and footnotes in the 2022 Annual Report for relevant management discussion and analysis.

C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $4.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $1.20 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $4.0 million increase in the LIFO reserve.

D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.13 for December, 2021 and 1.07 for December, 2022, respectively.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company’s Annual Report under “Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2022 annual report, available at
www.paulmueller.com/investors.

Contact Info:
Ken Jeffries (417) 575-9346 kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com


