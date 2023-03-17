Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Fourth Quarter Earnings of 2022

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.







PAUL MUELLER COMPANY TWELVE-MONTH REPORT (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 59,002 $ 46,993 $ 191,520 $ 184,613 Cost of Sales 50,082 37,461 152,286 141,558 Gross Profit $ 8,920 $ 9,532 $ 39,234 $ 43,055 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 4,679 9,756 35,011 38,493 Operating Income (Loss) $ 4,241 $ (224 ) $ 4,223 $ 4,562 Interest Expense (87 ) (98 ) (697 ) (742 ) PPP Loan Forgiveness - - - 1,884 Other Income 939 2,780 1,115 2,844 Income before Provision for Income Taxes $ 5,093 $ 2,458 $ 4,641 $ 8,548 Provision for Income Taxes 1,193 496 1,032 1,547 Net Income $ 3,900 $ 1,962 $ 3,609 $ 7,001 Earnings per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $ 3.59 $ 1.81 $ 3.32 $ 6.44





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Twelve Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 Net Income $ 3,609 $ 7,001 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment (1,416 ) (1,889 ) Change in Pension Liability 1,262 6,206 Comprehensive Income $ 3,455 $ 11,318





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31 December 31 2022 2021 Cash and Short-Term Investments $ 38,176 $ 11,281 Accounts Receivable 20,580 25,774 Inventories (FIFO) 48,515 43,309 LIFO Reserve (21,691 ) (16,855 ) Inventories (LIFO) 26,824 26,454 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 24 23 Other Current Assets 3,156 1,814 Current Assets $ 88,760 $ 65,346 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 41,511 41,250 Right of Use Assets 2,304 2,526 Other Assets 5,041 7,003 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 312 164 Total Assets $ 137,928 $ 116,289 Accounts Payable $ 11,802 $ 14,470 Current Maturities and Short-Term debt 628 1,330 Current Lease Liabilities 448 483 Advance Billings 41,288 18,595 Pension Liabilities 11,558 - Other Current Liabilities 20,062 9,096 Current Liabilities $ 85,786 $ 43,974 Long-Term Debt 9,349 14,241 Long-Term Pension Liabilities 236 18,036 Other Long-Term Liabilities 1,737 1,848 Lease Liabilities 762 897 Total Liabilities $ 97,870 $ 78,996 Shareholders' Investment 40,058 37,293 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 137,928 $ 116,289





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA December 31 December 31 2022 2021 Book Value per Common Share $ 36.90 $ 34.32 Total Shares Outstanding 1,085,711 1,086,661 Backlog $ 132,829 $ 78,357





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 3,609 $ 7,001 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions (Greater) than Expense (4,980 ) (5,805 ) Bad Debt Expense (Recovery) 81 (528 ) Depreciation & Amortization 6,156 6,547 Deferred Tax Expense 831 1,792 (Gain) on Sales of Equipment (1 ) (57 ) (Gain) Recognized on Sale of Subsidiary - (3,208 ) Interest on Lease Liability for Financing - (15 ) PPP Loan Forgiveness - (1,884 ) Change in Assets and Liabilities Dec (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable 5,113 (1,116 ) (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings - (2,380 ) (Inc) in Inventories (370 ) (8,578 ) (Inc) Dec in Prepayments (1,052 ) 3 (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-Type Leases (149 ) (101 ) Dec (Inc) in Other Assets 347 (1,801 ) Dec in Deferred Taxes 437 1,968 (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (2,668 ) 3,748 (Dec) in Accrued Income Tax - (591 ) Inc (Dec) in Accrued Expenses 414 (5,487 ) Inc in Advanced Billings 22,693 11,498 Inc (Dec) in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 10,552 (672 ) Inc in Lease Liability for Operating 421 255 Inc in Lease Liability for Financing 33 103 Principal payments on Lease Liability for Operating (350 ) (298 ) (Dec) in Long Term Liabilities (111 ) (378 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 41,006 $ 16 Investing Activities Intangibles - (105 ) Proceeds from Sales of Equipment 26 81 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (9,067 ) (5,262 ) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (9,041 ) $ (5,286 ) Financing Activities Principal payments on Lease Liability for Financing (201 ) (259 ) (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (642 ) (590 ) (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (4,045 ) (1,653 ) Dividends paid (652 ) (164 ) Treasury Stock Acquisitions (38 ) (4,405 ) Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (5,578 ) $ (7,071 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 508 679 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 26,895 $ (11,662 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 11,281 22,943 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year $ 38,176 $ 11,281



A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2022 2021 Domestic $ 47,299 $ 32,897 Mueller BV $ 12,002 $ 14,451 Eliminations $ (299 ) $ (355 ) Net Revenue $ 59,002 $ 46,993

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.

Twelve Months Ended December 31 Revenue 2022 2021 Domestic $ 145,193 $ 137,079 Mueller BV $ 47,356 $ 48,820 Eliminations $ (1,029 ) $ (1,286 ) Net Revenue $ 191,520 $ 184,613

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the three months ended December 31.

Three Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2022 2021 Domestic $ 3,861 $ 961 Mueller BV $ 52 $ 963 Eliminations $ (13 ) $ 38 Net Income $ 3,900 $ 1,962

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended December 31.



Twelve Months Ended December 31 Net Income 2022 2021 Domestic $ 4,517 $ 7,328 Mueller BV $ (903 ) $ (365 ) Eliminations $ (5 ) $ 38 Net Income $ 3,609 $ 7,001

C. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $0.4 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, were unfavorably affected by a $4.8 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the three months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $1.20 million increase in the LIFO reserve. The pre-tax results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were unfavorably affected by a $4.0 million increase in the LIFO reserve.



D. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.13 for December, 2021 and 1.07 for December, 2022, respectively.



