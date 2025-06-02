Saus Trades’ Latest eBook Helps Traders Tackle the Psychological Barriers to Consistent Profitability

The Trader’s Mind bridges the gap between strategy and success, offering tools like trading journals, breathing techniques, and mindset frameworks. Designed for daily use, it’s been embraced by over 20,000 traders, earning a 4.5-star rating.





EDMONTON, Alberta, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saus Trades , the digital brand redefining trading psychology, has launched The Trader’s Mind, a breakthrough eBook built to help traders conquer the #1 reason 90 percent of them fail: the mental game. While most trading resources obsess over charts and technical analysis, this guide tackles the emotional chaos that wrecks consistency and destroys confidence.

The Trader’s Mind shifts the focus from tactics to transformation. It offers real-world tools to sharpen emotional discipline and master decision-making under pressure. Inside, traders will find breathing methods, mental reset frameworks, guided journal pages, and practical strategies to stay calm, clear, and locked in, even in high-stakes market moments.

During its pre-launch period, The Trader’s Mind exploded in popularity, reaching over 20,000 traders across the globe with a 4.5-star rating based on thousands of testimonials. Readers say they’re making faster, more focused decisions, overcoming emotional impulses, and finally executing trades with clarity.

“Our goal was not just to create a book, it is to revolutionise the culture of trading,” said Kaitana Purchase and Emma Bell, co-CEOs of Saus Trades. “We are here to bridge the gap between knowing how to trade and having the mindset to actually do it, consistently and confidently.”

This eBook is more than a helpful guide, rather a psychological performance tool. Whether traders are bouncing back from a loss, stuck in hesitation, or chasing the next high, The Trader’s Mind gives traders the internal structure to stay grounded and make elite-level decisions in real time.

Saus Trades has coined this core concept as “emotional discipline,” the ability to stick to traders’ strategy regardless of fear, greed, or uncertainty. It’s this skill that separates winning traders from everyone else, and it's what The Trader’s Mind was built to develop.

“Emotional mastery isn’t optional, it’s the difference between burnout and breakthrough,” says Bell. “We made this eBook for traders who are ready to stop sabotaging themselves and start showing up like professionals.”

With guided exercises, self-assessment tools, and plug-and-play routines, the eBook helps traders uncover their mental blocks, build new habits, and create an environment where discipline becomes second nature.

Already serving traders in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and the UAE, Saus Trades is scaling fast. Its no-fluff, psychology-first approach stands out in an industry dominated by technical analysis, and it is catching fire with traders who want real results.

The launch of The Trader’s Mind is timed as the trading community becomes more aware that psychology, not strategy, is the real battleground, and Saus Trades is stepping in with the exact tools traders have been missing.

To celebrate, Saus Trades is offering new customers 10 percent off with code WELCOME10. This discount is part of the brand’s mission: to make elite mental training accessible to every trader, no matter their level or capital.

Learn more about The Trader’s Mind and claim a copy at https://saustrades.com

About Saus Trades

Founded by CEOs Kaitana Purchase and Emma Bell, Saus Trades is on a mission to change how traders win. With psychology-forward resources and cutting-edge mental frameworks, the brand is empowering traders to master their minds and build lasting, consistent success in the markets.

