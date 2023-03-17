DrNewMed Welcomes Katie Noble, Certified Holistic Health Coach, as their Wellness Coach

Health is about more than medication, and Katie is able to share her own journey through losing 90 lbs. with DrNewMed's patients.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- DrNewMed Health and Wellness, LLC is excited to announce the addition of Katie Noble to their team as their Wellness Coach. As a certified Holistic Health Coach, Katie has been helping clients lose weight through dietary and lifestyle behavior change for over four years.Katie graduated from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition and received her national certification through the National Board of Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). She has also gone through her own health journey of losing over 90 lbs. and navigating multiple chronic conditions, such as polycystic ovary syndrome and ulcerative colitis.Known for her individualized, sustainable approach when it comes to losing weight through behavior change, Katie firmly believes that there is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach to weight loss. Her approach is based on providing personalized solutions tailored to the unique needs and goals of each individual client.Aside from her work as a health coach, Katie enjoys spending time outdoors, traveling to visit family in her Pennsylvania hometown, and cuddling with her beloved Pomeranian Chihuahua, Nilla. She is also pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Healthy Lifestyle and Fitness through ASU.At DrNewMed, Katie will play a key role in helping clients achieve their health goals through personalized coaching and guidance. She will be working closely with clients to create individualized wellness plans that incorporate dietary and lifestyle behavior changes to promote overall health and well-being.We are thrilled to welcome Katie to the DrNewMed team and look forward to the positive impact she will have on our clients' health journeys.For more information about Katie, visit www.drnewmed.com/katie.html About DrNewMed:The foundation of DrNewMed is delivering exceptional holistic healthcare in an environment that enhances the digital patient experience. With over 30 years of experience in the healthcare domain, the team practices medicine the way it should be practiced, eradicating illness from its roots rather than just treating symptoms. DrNewMed’s healthcare model is a blend of conventional and alternative approaches to medicine.Led by a team of highly experienced and skilled physicians, DrNewMed incorporates technology with medicine to create personalized treatment plans for patients and guide them towards better health with compassion. You can learn more at www drnewmed.com