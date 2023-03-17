Alliance Solutions Group Goes Back to Its Sage Roots

Sarasota, FL March 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alliance Solutions Group, LLC (ASG), the largest construction and real estate partner for Sage, today announced that it will exclusively represent Sage Construction solutions, including Sage Intacct Construction, Sage 300 Construction & Real Estate, and Sage 100 Contractor.

ASG was formed in 2005 as a Sage Timberline Partner (now Sage 300 Construction & Real Estate) by Michael Griffith. As technology transitioned from client server to cloud technology, ASG expanded its offerings. With the launch of Sage Intacct Construction, the industry-leading cloud financial management solution, ASG offers a complete range of construction software solutions through the Sage product portfolio.

“We are thrilled that Alliance is going back to its roots as an exclusive Sage partner,” said Dustin Stephens, vice president of Construction and Real Estate at Sage. “They have been an industry powerhouse and trusted partner for more than 17 years. Alliance understands technology trends and how contractors can best implement and utilize the right solutions for their business. Thousands of construction firms have benefited from their expertise, and we look forward to their continued success.”

As customers’ needs shifted to cloud and industry specific SaaS solutions, ASG developed a successful CaaS (consulting-as-a-service) implementation and support option for Sage Intacct clients called Alliance Connects. This provides a different approach to the implementation and delivery process.

“We’ve invested a lot of time and resources in our Alliance Connects Consulting-as-a-Service program and will continue to do so,” said Michael Griffith, managing partner at ASG. “Alliance provides a complete offering to our clients from implementation thru post go-live.”

Alliance consistently delivers as a top Sage Construction partner and has been recognized with numerous awards, including Sage Intacct Construction Partner of the Year since the product’s launch in 2020. ASG has more than 4,000 Sage construction and real estate customers and that number continues to grow as it focuses resources on Sage’s industry-leading solutions.

To learn more about Sage construction solutions, visit www.SageCRE.com. To learn more about Alliance Solutions Group, visit www.alliancesg.com.

About Alliance Solutions Group, LLC

Formed in 2005, Alliance Solutions Group, LLC is a team of experts focused exclusively on Sage Software solutions for the construction and real estate industries. When partnering with Alliance Solutions Group, we use our in-depth knowledge and industry experience to make finding the right solution for your business a thorough and straightforward process. Clients gain the power of choice with the availability of Sage Intacct Construction, Sage 300 CRE and Sage 100 Contractor, plus the deep industry partnerships and software integrations that Sage delivers. The software we represent, combined with our implementation process and consulting-as-a-service offering, allow you to do what you do best at an optimized level – run your business.

Contact Information:

Alliance Solutions Group, LLC

Tim Boerio

813-655-0200

Contact via Email

www.alliancesg.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/882100

Press Release Distributed by PR.com