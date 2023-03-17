Collett & Hanbidge Announce $930,000 for Lower Gwynedd Infrastructure Improvements

Lower Gwynedd, Pa. – Senator Maria Collett (D-12 Montgomery) and Representative Liz Hanbidge (D-61 Montgomery) have announced $933,882 in grant funding for two projects in Lower Gwynedd Township, funded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA):

“Bolstering our infrastructure through comprehensive, strategic investments will put Montgomery County on the pathway of successful sustainability for generations to come,” Rep. Hanbidge said. “These grant dollars invest in the collective vision of all residents of Montgomery County, and I commend the efforts of those who support investing in our shared community space.”

“I was proud to work alongside Representative Hanbidge to secure these transformative investments to improve critical infrastructure in Lower Gwynedd,” said Senator Collett. “I heard directly from residents at Folkways who felt unsafe trying to catch a bus at the busy Dekalb and Sumneytown Pike intersection, so I’m particularly pleased we could fund the much-needed bus shelter and walkway.”

Danielle Duckett, Chair of the Lower Gwynedd Board of Supervisors commented: “We are so grateful for both grants. The nearly $800,000 of funding from the Local Share Grant will allow the Township to remedy a longstanding concern associated with a small bridge in our community. And, in connection with a partnership with the Gwynedd Friends Meeting, the almost $150,000 of funding from the Multimodal Transportation grant will permit the construction of a bus shelter and associated walkway so that public transportation from local residences, Gwynedd Friends Meeting, Foulkeways, and the William Penn Inn is much safer and more accessible. Thank you to Representative Hanbidge and Senator Collett for all their advocacy on the Township’s behalf.”