2022 AFRC Media Contest winners announced
Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs announced the winners of the 2022 AFRC Media Contest. The following individuals move on to compete in the Air Force-level competition.
Civilian Photographer of the Year: Mr. Bradley Clark, 908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Communicator of the Year: Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer, 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.
Military Photographer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Joseph Leveille, 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.
Civilian Videographer of the Year: Mr. Darius Caldwell, HQ AFRC, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.
Civilian Graphic Designer of the Year: Ms. Lauren Kelly, 507th Air Refueling Wing, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
Feature Photo Category: Staff Sgt. Joseph Leveille, 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.
Feature Story Category: Senior Airman Dylan Gentile, 919th Special Operations Wing, Duke Field, Florida.
Information Story Category: Mr. Grant Okubo, 349th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California.
Layout and Design Category: Senior Airman Juliana Todd, 908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Civilian Writer of the Year: Mr. Bradley Clark, 908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Animation Category: Senior Airman Juliana Todd, 908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Commentary Category: Senior Airman Brady Penn, 349th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California.
Identity Design Category: Senior Airman Austin Jackson, 908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
News Photo Category: Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi, 911th Airlift Wing, Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania.
Photojournalism Category: Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer, 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.
Photo Series Category: Staff Sgt. Joseph Leveille, 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.
New Photographer of the Year: Airman Kylar Vermeulen, 914th Airlift Wing, Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York.
Portrait Category: Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi, 911th Airlift Wing, Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania.
Multimedia Product Category: Mr. Dennis Santarinala, 349th Air Mobility Wing, Travis Air Force Base, California.
Video Documentation (B-Roll) Category: Staff Sgt. Shawn White, 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina.
Video Series Category: Mr. Darius Caldwell, HQ AFRC, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.
Video Spot Category: Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton, 927th Air Refueling Wing, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida.
Video Story Category: Mr. Darius Caldwell, HQ AFRC, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia.
New Videographer of the Year: Senior Airman Austin Jackson, 908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
New Writer of the Year: Senior Airman Juliana Todd, 908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Photo Illustration Category: Senior Airman Juliana Todd, 908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Sports Photo Category: Senior Airman Mark Colmenares, 433rd Airlift Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.
Military Graphic Designer of the Year: Senior Airman Juliana Todd, 908th Airlift Wing, Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.
Short-form Production Video: Mr. Eric White, 910th Airlift Wing, Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio.