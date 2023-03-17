Hot Pepper Mobile Debuts the Tabasco Flip Phone
Hot Pepper Mobile is thrilled to debut Tabasco, their new flip phone that proudly combines maximum functionality with an intuitive interface.SHREWSBURY, MASSACHUSSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Pepper Mobile is thrilled to debut Tabasco, their new flip phone that proudly combines maximum functionality with an intuitive interface. In a world where technology is competing for our attention, the boldest move is a return to the basics, and Hot Pepper Mobile is doing just that with the launch of Tabasco, a simple mobile phone available at a low cost.
The team behind the new Tabasco phone boasts impressive R&D engineers, in-house marketers, manufacturing professionals, and more. Their ability to consolidate diverse technologies and production skills has seen success with previous phones, and Tabasco, in partnership with American Network Solutions, is their newest endeavor at optimization.
Owen Zhang, VP of Sales and Marketing at Hot Pepper, had this to say. “We are excited to expand our Hot Pepper lineup here in the U.S. It has long been our goal to provide customers with cutting-edge mobile technology and easy-to-use interfaces, giving them a mobile experience that’s just right, and enough, for them.”
American Network Solutions is Hot Pepper’s sales and distribution partner for bringing the Tabasco to market.
“We are thrilled to work together with Hot Pepper to bring this great value flip design feature phone to the market,” says James Daurio, the Vice President of Sales at American Network Solutions.
The phone is equipped with big buttons, easy to read numbers, quick dials, and HD Voice audio, all convenient features for users who wish to be as disconnected as possible in today's hyperconnected world. With 8GB ROM and 1GB RAM, expandable up to 128GB with an external SD card, this flip phone was designed to keep up with memory makers and those on the go. A 2MP resolution camera allows users to capture quality images of moments that matter while dual screens – one main 1.77” display inside and a slightly smaller outer screen – let users easily stay in touch with loved ones without excessive notifications. The phone also boasts a Type-C charger for fast and convenient charging, Bluetooth 5.0, a 2000mAh battery, and more. The phone is designed to meet basic consumer needs without being overly complicated at a low price. Tabasco will be available from March 16, 2023, at metrobyt-mobile.com and Metro by T-Mobile stores, with a suggested MSRP of $99.99.
ABOUT HOT PEPPER MOBILE
Hot Pepper Mobile is a subsidiary of leading Chinese manufacturer Shenzhen XiaoLaJiao Technology Co., LTD. Founded in 2010, XiaoLaJiao’s core competency is their ability to quickly adapt to ever-changing scenarios in a global environment. Hot Pepper launched their first mobile device available to U.S. consumers in 2018. For more information, please visit hotpepperusa.com.
ABOUT AMERICAN NETWORK SOLUTIONS LLC
American Network Solutions (ANS) is a mainstream partner and supplier in the wireless industry, providing turn-key solutions for engineering, marketing, sales, and logistics. Founded in 2013, ANS has been a leading supplier of smartphones, tablets and IOT devices to U.S. wireless carriers.
Xin Hamilton
Hot Pepper Mobile
xin@hotpepperusa.com