Manchin Encourages West Virginians to Review, Renew Health Insurance Enrollment

March 17, 2023

Inflation Reduction Act established a three-year extension of certain Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, which will continue to provide more affordable healthcare options to West Virginians and help ensure that those who no longer qualify for Medicaid have the option to enroll in different health insurance plans. Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) encouraged West Virginia Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) beneficiaries to review and renew their enrollment and, if necessary, reach out for assistance in enrolling in alternative healthcare plans. Theestablished a three-year extension of certain Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, which will continue to provide more affordable healthcare options to West Virginians and help ensure that those who no longer qualify for Medicaid have the option to enroll in different health insurance plans.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government declared a public health emergency that temporarily changed many healthcare-related regulations, including the Medicaid Continuous Enrollment provision. This temporary measure required states to provide continuous coverage for Medicaid enrollees to ensure healthcare coverage throughout the public health emergency.

This past December, Congress approved and the President signed into law the FY 2023 Omnibus bill, which set April 1st, 2023, as the end date for the Medicaid Continuous Enrollment Period. Last week, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (WVDHHR) began sending letters to Medicaid beneficiaries to review or renew their enrollment. Medicaid and WV CHIP members should check their mail for a renewal letter, complete the renewal form, and contact DHHR to ensure their contact information is up-to-date. Updates can be made by email to dhhrbcfchangectr@wv.gov, online at wvpath.wv.gov, or by calling the DHHR Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212.

The Inflation Reduction Act established a three-year extension of the extended advanced premium tax credits (APTCs) for ACA marketplace plans, which will continue to provide more affordable healthcare options to West Virginians and help ensure those who no longer qualify for Medicaid after April 1st will have the option to enroll in different health insurance options through the Marketplace. Those who are not eligible for Medicaid or WV CHIP or who have already ended their coverage are encouraged to contact the WV Navigator program at 304-356-5834 or acanavigator.com/wv/home for assistance in enrolling in a federal Marketplace health insurance plan.



