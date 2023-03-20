Quantum Clinic Avails BioWellness Advancements Powering Healing Through Coherence

BioWellness pioneer Quantum Clinic tapping epigenetic healing, quantum field engagement and bioregenesis to help people live their healthiest and happiest lives

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Although not a term commonly used in the medical or scientific communities, "BioWellness" is a concept being reported on with increasing frequency. Its meaning varies and is context-specific, but it is in the holistic self-care realm where I see it applied the most. This as it relates to the convergence of physical, mental and emotional health with respect to the interconnectedness between these aspects of wellbeing.

While BioWellness may involve practices such as regular exercise, healthy eating, mindfulness meditation and natural remedies or supplements, it’s the stress reduction application that is perhaps the most exciting.

Perhaps nothing is more satisfying than resolving stress, whether driven by workplace anxieties, troublesome travel, navigating pitfalls in our personal lives or a combination of all. And, it seems the need to resolve stress is needed now more than ever. This amid new Gallup findings that stress, sadness and worry have all inched higher worldwide—pushing Gallup's Negative Experience Index to yet another new high.

The good news is that there are numerous technologies and methodologies determined to help us alleviate the angst in our lives. The search for new ways to stem daily stress is driving Dr. Katelyn Lehman, co-founder of Quantum Clinic. A model of preventative healthcare, Dr. Lehman’s work puts the emphasis on psychological, emotional, spiritual and physical wellbeing for epigenetic healing through coherence—the degree of correlation between the body’s electromagnetic fields.

As a BioWellness pioneer, Dr. Lehman’s clinic has developed a unique wellness protocol that incorporates aspects of biofeedback training, deep rest and frequency therapy to create a wholly unique therapeutic spa experience.

Below is a deep dive Q&A with Dr. Lehman from a recent interview on how she’s innovating in the BioWellness space.

Q: Studies suggest stress to be at an all time high. What is driving that and what can people do to address it?

KL: That’s a complicated question with no clear answer. What we do know is that stress is a subjective experience. Sure, it’s something that can be measured and quantified by cortisol levels in the body, but two people exposed to the same stressor may also have completely different responses to the same thing—or equitable amounts of cortisol. The body-mind connection longs to be in a state of harmony, but most of us are so stressed out by daily life that we don’t really know how to relax in a clinical sense, let alone truly heal.



Q: What is the inspiration behind Quantum Clinic and what makes it so unique in the wellness and self-care marketplace?

KL: As a psychologist, my career is dedicated to helping people live more vibrant and healthy lives. I and my co-founder, also a psychologist, saw a need to create a physical space for people to come together and heal using methods that go deeper than traditional talk therapy.

Our innovative and immersive experience, which we cite as a “spa treatment for your DNA,” is rooted in quantum field medicine at the intersection of physics, psychology and neuroscience. It offers a deeply relaxing way for guests to tune-in and find their frequency, which offers a plethora of mental, emotional and physical benefits.

All of our services incorporate evidence-based auditory frequency protocols known to facilitate harmonization of the brain hemispheres, regulation of the nervous system, and bring your body-mind into a state of deep relaxation.



Q: Quantum Clinic services are billed as a “spa treatment for your DNA.” What exactly is meant by that?

KL: Our services are evidence-based, trauma informed and culturally sensitive such that guests have the space to connect with their own epigenetic blueprint for self-healing through coherence. What most people don't realize is that every single cell in your body emits a small, but measurable, electromagnetic field. The human heart is the largest generator of this electromagnetic information in the body. Not only is it possible to learn to access this state of being, called coherence, but doing so is key to activating your communication with the quantum field.

By leveraging the latent potential of energy, frequency and vibration, our service helps guests benefit from a cohering of the electromagnetic fields within their own body. Our clinic combines these three evidence-based treatments into one DNA-oriented epigenetics spa treatment. Using elements of biofeedback training, we empower our clients with the skills to shift their brainwave from beta into alpha or theta states. The study of epigenetics is the study of how your behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way your genes work. Unlike genetic changes, epigenetic changes do not affect your DNA sequence itself, but rather how that DNA sequence is read and encoded for health or disease. Our services promote a harmonization of the electromagnetic information within your biofield.

Following the exercise, we invite guests to enjoy one-hour of REST (reduced environmental stimulus therapy) with evidence-based hertz frequencies. We offer both single occupancy and double occupancy Floatation REST chambers. These are elegant fiberglass rooms that are 7.8 feet long by 4 to 6 feet wide. Each room holds approximately one foot of body-temperature water containing over a thousand pounds of epsom salts. This allows your body to float effortlessly with peace of mind while you relax. Not just floatation rooms, ours are converted into resonance chambers, whereby the sound vibrates your entire biofield while effortlessly floating in ozone-purified salt water. whereby the sound vibrates your entire biofield while effortlessly floating in ozone-purified salt water.

Research on Floatation REST demonstrates it is an effective therapy for a variety of stress-related disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, musculoskeletal disorders, and chronic pain. Floatation REST has also been researched as an effective offering for people with anxiety, depression, addictions and trauma....

