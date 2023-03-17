Athreya Ram: When Resilience Meets Creativity in Independent Filmmaking

The success story of Athreya Ram, founder of Madras Entertainment Factory and an independent filmmaker based in California, is not one that we hear every day. From a young immigrant to an independent creative, making impactful short films, Athreya Ram’s inspirational journey begs to be told.

Hailing from an Indian town, Athreya Ram is also an award-winning freelance writer, director and producer. His films focus on social elements and are meant to be thought-provoking. As an immigrant of color, he had to face crippling discrimination in his early years in the US. Where alienation and prejudice based on cultural stereotypes pushed him into depression, the creativity and challenges of independent filmmaking opened up the space for him to heal.

“I make films to tell stories that people are new to, and need to hear,” says Athreya Ram. “I bring in a social element to all my stories to add realism to it, so that it’s relatable to the audience as well as being interesting. It should make them want to question themselves, ‘what if I was in this person’s shoes’?”

Athreya Ram has a bachelor of science degree in film, and has made several socially conscious short films and music videos in the 7 years that he has been in the US. Of note, ‘Blue Wilderness', his most recent mainstream feature film, was shot during the pandemic. In 2017, the feature film, which he wrote and directed, ‘Cobwebs’ won Best Student Film at the KaPow Intergalactic Film Festival. He was also awarded a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from the Better Youth: Real to Reel: Global Youth Film Festival for the same film and for his outstanding service to the community. Athreya’s thesis short film, “Torn Plaid,” is currently under film festival run and addresses the issue of racial discrimination towards brown-skinned people in America.

With such masterpieces testifying to his skills and craftsmanship, he is quickly becoming a highly sought-after film producer in the industry. “I’m passionate about creating meaningful and impactful films that resonate with audiences,” states an enthusiastic Athreya Ram. “I’m eager to collaborate with other industry professionals to bring unique and compelling stories to life".

To learn more about Athreya Ram and to follow his journey, visit: athreyaram.com.

Media Contact

Madras Entertainment Factory

Athreya Ram

Phoenix

AZ

United States