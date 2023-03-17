VereQuest's Contact Center Soft Skills e-Learning Modules Now Available in iSpring Solutions Format

Customized e-learning at a fraction of the cost and time

TORONTO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VereQuest, one of the most trusted Outsourced Quality Assurance companies for contact centers in North America, is excited to announce the availability of their popular Contact Center Check-Up™ e-learning program in an iSpring Solutions format.

"We have listened to and coached literally millions of contact center customer interactions. The Contact Center Check-Up™ reflects years of best practice learning that drives exceptional customer experiences. However, we know from experience that no two contact centers are alike," said Sharon Oatway, President & Chief Experience Officer at VereQuest. "Unlike other online courses where one size must fit all, VereQuest's content can be customized for each client's unique environment at a fraction of the cost and time for internal content development."

Given that the Contact Center Check-Up™ can be hosted on the client's learning management system, courses are delivered in a SCORM-complaint format. Minor revisions and updates are handled by VereQuest at a low hourly rate. "By offering our course content in an iSpring Solutions format, the client will be able to edit the course internally using iSpring authoring tools."

"The way we have priced our learning content is also unique in the marketplace. Instead of paying ongoing, individual learner fees, our clients pay a single, one-time, flat rate," says Oatway, "which is great for budgeting and cost management."

"Given the popularity of iSpring Solutions as an LMS and content development tool, we are now making VereQuest's e-learning available in both a SCORM and iSpring format," says Oatway. "In the near future, the content will also be available in an Articulate format in the near future. This will provide L&D teams with the flexibility they have been asking for."

Soft skills modules are available from basic to complex skills and include (but are not limited to) the following:

Your role in delivering a branded customer experience.

Empathy -- treating customers with genuine care + concern.

Recognizing your own bias in the delivery of service.

Difficult conversations - how to say 'no'.

Supporting irate customers.

Recognizing and acting on verbal buying signals.

Gaining agreement.

And more.

Learning modules are purposefully designed to be short in duration (15 minutes or less), ensuring agents are not out of commission for extended periods of time and are available to serve customers. They are loaded with customer-specific examples, quizzes, and models.

"We are often asked to work with clients to align their e-learning with internal Quality Assurance criteria. In these cases, we are able to design a comprehensive rubric/scorecard for use in QA that aligns perfectly with the Contact Center Check-Up™ program to reinforce key customer service skills and lift sales and customer satisfaction results," says Oatway. "By selecting modules that are aligned with the branded experience you are looking for, you can jump-start results improvement in as little as 4-8 weeks."

