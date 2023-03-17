Aaron Moses Releases New Single, "Giving Again" with Matt Redman

Aaron Moses' first song release since exit from Maverick City Music.

Latin-American singer, songwriter, and producer, Aaron Moses released his first song in collaboration with AMEN Music and TRUE Music since his transition away from Maverick City Music at the end of 2022. The release titled, "Giving Again" was written alongside GRAMMY-Award-winning worship leader and songwriter, Matt Redman, and multi-platinum-selling singer and songwriter, Dante Bowe.

"Giving Again" was introduced to a live audience on January 15, 2023, at the Echo Lounge in Dallas, TX at AMEN Nights | Chapter 1, the first of AMEN Church's community-wide worship events held monthly across the city of Dallas. Aaron Moses led the song, "Giving Again" and after, Dante Bowe spontaneously moved into a new song that was later titled, "Every Time I Look Around" released earlier this month on AMEN Music's YouTube channel. Today both songs are available on all streaming platforms.

Aaron Moses and Dante Bowe are long-time friends who have been writing songs together for nearly a decade, and years before their formal partnership with Maverick City Music. "We started writing songs in a little two-bed, one bathroom single-wide trailer in the middle of the woods in Smith Station, Alabama," Aaron Moses recalled the days he began writing future GRAMMY-award-winning songs. "Songs like, 'Keep on Getting Better,' 'Take Me Back,' and 'Promises.' Those songs all began there."

Aaron Moses and Dante Bowe flew to California to collaborate on Matt Redman's latest album, where the single, "Giving Again" was born. "We flew to California to write for Matt's album, and 'Giving Again' was like the first song of the first session of the day," Aaron Moses explained. "We just started writing around the idea of the constant provision of God. God is always aware of our needs. He's not so detached from our circumstances, as we may imagine Him to be. Being God — being so sovereign — we imagine Him to be detached from our day-to-day lives. But in that session, we just began to talk about how God keeps giving to us. That's how the hook started: Open eyes... I'm counting all my blessings. Open hearts... to overflow with praise. Open hands... because you keep giving and giving again. 'Giving Again' is about the constant attention God pays to us."

Since his separation from Maverick City Music, Aaron Moses has rebranded as a solo artist and producer working alongside TRUE Music and AMEN Music collective. The song, "Giving Again" will be released as the first single in AMEN Music's first EP album, scheduled to be released later this year with original songs by various artists, including Dante Bowe, Aaron Moses, Nate Diaz, TIANNA, and others — all recorded live at AMEN Church's monthly community-wide worship events.

The next worship event, AMEN Nights | Chapter 3, will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas, TX. The event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information on the event, visit http://www.theamenchurch.com.

