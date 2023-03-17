Prop Trading Firm FXIFY Set to Launch

A new innovative prop trading firm, FXIFY, is set to launch in April, 2023. FXIFY's funding program aims to offer traders worldwide the opportunity to access up to $4 million in trading capital.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2023) - FXIFY has partnered with technology providers and brokers in the industry allowing FXIFY to provide robust real-time analytics and metrics which traders can use to improve their trading whilst providing what aims to be the best platform for their trading experience.

FXIFY, a group of experienced traders with both retail and institutional broker backgrounds, have launched their platform. The founding team, consisting of David Bhidey, Peter Brown, and Robert Winters have over 30 years of collective trading and brokerage experience, and have traded with many of the most popular prop firms.

"FXIFY aims to provide a wide range of broker partners, trading account sizes that are fully customizable, and additional features allowing traders to tailor their accounts to their unique trading styles," says David Bhidey, Co-Founder

FXIFY offers a diverse selection of trading account sizes that can be customized to accommodate the trading style of any trader. Accounts can be tailored to fit the needs of each trader, whether they prefer an aggressive trading approach and require higher leverage, or prefer a more flexible timeline to achieve objectives.

FXIFY offers a range of starting account sizes, with a minimum evaluation fee of $175 to trade on a $25,000 account. The highest initial starting account is $400,000, which can be scaled up to $4,000,000 for consistently profitable traders in the long term. FXIFY's scaling plan is one of the highest in the industry.

There are two types of accounts available for traders: the 1-phase assessment, which is for those who wish to expedite their trading journey and gain access to their funded account quickly, and the 2-phase assessment, which involves achieving the firm's objectives over a longer period of time. These assessments allow FXIFY to evaluate a trader's ability to execute trades and manage risk, leading to more disciplined and profitable trading practices in a sustainable manner.

Traders looking to analyze and improve their trading can rely on FXIFY's dashboard to provide them with real-time trading metrics and analytics. With the help of realistic tailored assessments and the dashboard's comprehensive analytics tools, FXIFY provides the tools that can effectively identify skilled traders.

FXIFY provides various payout options for its funded traders, including conventional methods like wire transfers, PayPal, and even cryptocurrency. FXIFY plans to offer a prepaid branded card program for its funded traders, which will enable traders to have immediate access to their profits vs using 3rd party services for payouts.

FXIFY is planning to launch many services for 2023, including copy-trading. Traders who have successfully passed FXIFY's prop trading assessment will be able to offer their strategies to the greater public. Investors and traders alike can then copy the trades from FXIFY's funded traders, allowing them to replicate the success of FXIFY's top performers.

Despite not being officially launched yet, the company has already garnered significant attention on its social media channels, with a large number of traders expressing their interest and registering on the website.

FXIFY is now accepting applications from traders worldwide who are looking to take their trading strategies to the next level. For more information, visit https://fxify.com.

About FXIFY:

FXIFY is a prop firm that facilitates skilled traders to obtain more capital. The platform provides honest assessments and comprehensive insights and analytics into a trader's performance. With an innovative approach and distinct value proposition, traders can customize their accounts to align with their individual strategies

