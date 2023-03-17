AFROBEATS SENSATION: TEEMANAY
DIVERSE & IMPRESSIVE AFRO-GLOBAL FUSION SOUND WITH THE NEW RELEASE SINGLE “ANSWER”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEEMANAY Unveils His Debut Indie Single "Answer" for 2023
Introducing TEEMANAY'S 2023 Indie debut "Answer" to the world United States, on March 10, 2023, Nigerian singer and songwriter TEEMANAY also known as YoungIcon, released his latest single "Answer" to kick off his 2023 catalog. The mid-tempo groove is a departure from his previous sound and sees TEEMANAY expressing his playful side as he tries to woo a beautiful lady he met at a previous engagement. The song tells the story of a guy who is trying to get a girl to take his calls after getting her contact, but she's giving him a tough time. According to her, nothing good comes easy.
TEEMANAY'S unique vocal dexterity shines through in this new release. Listeners will hear words like "STHANDWA SAM," a Zulu word for "love of my life." TEEMANAY taps into his earlier days of living in South Africa, where he began his professional music career. The Amapiano-influenced Afro-fusion sound is prominent in this masterpiece, making it a unique addition to TEEMANAY'S catalog.
TEEMANAY has been making waves in the music industry since the release of his hit single, "SumTing Lite," in 2018. He was signed to Akon's Konvict Kulture label, where he owned his craft and built a loyal fan base. With "Answer," TEEMANAY is now officially parting ways with the label to pursue his independent music career.
"I am excited about this new release," TEEMANAY said in a statement. "Answer is only the tip of the iceberg, and I can't wait for the world to finally enjoy my lengthy catalog." The single was produced by the talented Jaylon, a Nigerian-born producer based in London, and mixed and mastered by the renowned engineer DRAF, who hails from New York. The collaboration between these two artists has resulted in a masterpiece that will have fans tapping their feet and humming the tune.
TEEMANAY's 2023 debut promises to be an exciting year for the artist, and fans are eagerly anticipating what he has in store. In the meantime, listeners can enjoy "Answer" and add it to their playlists.
TEEMANAY'S new release is available for streaming on various platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Fans and music lovers can keep up with TEEMANAY'S latest releases by following him on social media and checking out his website.
For more information, visit: https://crux-global.lnk.to/Teemanay-Answer
ABOUT: TEEMANAY
TEEMANAY is a Nigerian singer and songwriter whose music is a unique blend of Afro-fusion, Afro-beat, and Amapiano. He began his professional music career in South Africa before moving back to Nigeria, and then to New York where he released his debut single "SumTing Lite" in 2018. TEEMANAY has built a loyal fan base and has been featured on various music platforms
such as MTV Base, Sound city TV, and Beat FM. With his latest release "Answer," TEEMANAY is set to take the music world by storm.
