Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,042 in the last 365 days.

Alchera X Participates in the Upcoming Wildland Urban Interface Conference

VP of Marketing Michael Plaksin To Present

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchera X, a global AI software development company in California, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at booth 353 during the Wildland Urban Interface Conference (WUI) in Reno, Nevada. Every year, the WUI brings together many stakeholders involved in combating the challenges of wildland fires to collaborate on emerging issues in wildland fire management. The 2023 conference will be held at Peppermill Resort from March 28 to 30.

Alchera’s booth will highlight its incredibly effective and industry-leading fire detection software solution, FireScout. With 24/7/365 capability, the highest daytime accuracy rate, and the only effective nighttime detection feature available on the market, the FireScout program is the AI leader in disaster prevention in wildfire management. Celebrating recent partnerships with key accounts as well as entering the Australian and Korean markets, Alchera X decided to join this year's conference to showcase the global footprint of FireScout’s AI as well as to connect with industry leaders and the most influential actors in fire service.

Michael Plaksin, Alchera X’s Vice President of Marketing, who has recently become a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, will speak at the Industry Solutions: Artificial Intelligence in Wildfire Detection and Protection session on Wednesday, March 29, at 4:30 pm. He will cover the problems that state and local governments are facing to mitigate wildland fires. Michael will explain how the nature of Artificial Intelligence makes FireScout even more accurate over time and how the company has used over 10 million exclusive and independent images of smoke, clouds, and dust storms to perfect its detection and protection capabilities.

Visit booth 353 at the Wildfire Urban Interface Conference to meet Alchera X’s team and learn about FireScout’s leading detection software.


About Alchera X

Founded in 2016, Alchera X is an artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company that had developed award-winning proprietatry technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART-Viewing. FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

Michael Plaksin, VP of Marketing
Alchera X
+1 310-503-9901
m.plaksin@alcherainc.com

You just read:

Alchera X Participates in the Upcoming Wildland Urban Interface Conference

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more