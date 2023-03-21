Alchera X Participates in the Upcoming Wildland Urban Interface Conference
VP of Marketing Michael Plaksin To PresentLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alchera X, a global AI software development company in California, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at booth 353 during the Wildland Urban Interface Conference (WUI) in Reno, Nevada. Every year, the WUI brings together many stakeholders involved in combating the challenges of wildland fires to collaborate on emerging issues in wildland fire management. The 2023 conference will be held at Peppermill Resort from March 28 to 30.
Alchera’s booth will highlight its incredibly effective and industry-leading fire detection software solution, FireScout. With 24/7/365 capability, the highest daytime accuracy rate, and the only effective nighttime detection feature available on the market, the FireScout program is the AI leader in disaster prevention in wildfire management. Celebrating recent partnerships with key accounts as well as entering the Australian and Korean markets, Alchera X decided to join this year's conference to showcase the global footprint of FireScout’s AI as well as to connect with industry leaders and the most influential actors in fire service.
Michael Plaksin, Alchera X’s Vice President of Marketing, who has recently become a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, will speak at the Industry Solutions: Artificial Intelligence in Wildfire Detection and Protection session on Wednesday, March 29, at 4:30 pm. He will cover the problems that state and local governments are facing to mitigate wildland fires. Michael will explain how the nature of Artificial Intelligence makes FireScout even more accurate over time and how the company has used over 10 million exclusive and independent images of smoke, clouds, and dust storms to perfect its detection and protection capabilities.
Visit booth 353 at the Wildfire Urban Interface Conference to meet Alchera X’s team and learn about FireScout’s leading detection software.
About Alchera X
Founded in 2016, Alchera X is an artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company that had developed award-winning proprietatry technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART-Viewing. FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.
