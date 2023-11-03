AX Attends GITEX 2023, the World’s Largest IT Expo, Expanding Its Global Growth Strategy into the Middle Eastern Market
DUBAI, UAE, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AX’s FireScout AI, a groundbreaking solution harnessing advanced AI technology and tailored algorithms, is the leading provider with the capability to identify the early stages of a wildfire. Once smoke is detected, notifications are sent to emergency response teams, reducing response time by up to 2 hours and safeguarding lives and property while mitigating the impact of natural disasters.
Team AX bonding about the partnership with Yahsat/Thuraya, and by extension entering into the highly competitive Middle Eastern market, making the world a smaller place.
Our Executive Leadership, Alchera CEO Young Hwang & AX CEO Jin Hong, discussing the exciting future and looking forward to collaborating efforts with a fellow successful AI partner.
Recognizing the growing significance of AI technology, AX is set to expand its global presence, focusing on the Middle Eastern market. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is witnessing a substantial surge in demand for digitized government systems and development, with AI projected to contribute approximately 14% (USD $96 billion) to the UAE’s GDP by the year 2030 (see link).
AX is working with Thuraya, one of the world's top three satellite communications companies. The partners have commenced efforts to expand and enhance FireScout’s detection capabilities. Thuraya are a subsidiary of the UAE state-owned company Yahsat, which operates in 161 countries across several continents, including Europe, the Middle East, and (North) Africa. This makes them a pivotal player in the rapidly growing global satellite communications market, which is expected to reach approximately $61 billion in 2023 (view link).
Thuraya jointly showcased AX’s AI Solution at GITEX 2023, the world’s largest IT expo held at the Dubai World Trade Center, demonstrating how satellite technology can significantly enhance forest fire detection and communication capabilities. Unlike traditional methods, FireScout is not restricted by network infrastructure limitations, ensuring a seamless service environment that transcends geographical constraints.
FireScout is currently detecting forest fires in an area spanning approximately 54,200 miles circumference on a global basis, covering the continents of North America, Asia and Australia. The detection range is expected to rapidly expand in line with industry demands. In the first half of this year alone, FireScout detected approximately 22,000 daytime and nighttime fires around the world, playing an unrivaled role in preventing the spread of large-scale wildfires as well as protecting the environment.
Michael Plaksin, VP of Sales & Marketing at AX, stated, “There is dynamic interest in the FireScout technology with its high level of accuracy and effectiveness on a global basis. Middle Eastern countries are pursuing digital transformation and growth, and can take advantage of our technology. FireScout AI SaaS is available worldwide and is adaptable to various data, devices, and industries, setting the standard within the realm of wildfire detection.”
By embracing this year's GITEX theme, "The Year to Imagine AI in Everything," and partnering with industry leaders, AX is excited to jointly unleash the potential of transformative technologies. These innovative solutions will boost operational efficiency across various sectors and enable rapid wildfire detection, addressing a critical concern in many regions.
About AX
Founded in 2016, AX is an artificial intelligence Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART VIEWING. FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems.
We offer the most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system in the market today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.
Michael Plaksin
AX
+1 310-503-9901
m.plaksin@axinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Our feature presentation by Michael Plaksin, VP of Sales & Marketing, introducing AX’s FireScout AI technology at Gitex 2023.