PKF Investment Banking Welcomes Alberto Sinesi

New Director deepens team's expertise in consumer, food and retail sectors

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PKF Investment Banking (PKFIB), the investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and advisory practices, today announced the hiring of Alberto Sinesi as Director. With over a decade of experience in investment banking and financial services, Sinesi joins the team's Stamford, Connecticut, office and will support clients operating in the consumer, food and retail industries. Specifically, his expertise encompasses the consumer products, e-commerce/direct-to-consumer, food and beverage, and retail segments both in North America and Europe.

"Alberto is a proven advisor whose success leading and closing numerous middle-market deals across North America and Europe has contributed to the type of track record our clients have come to value from our team," said Robert Murphy, Senior Managing Director at PKF Investment Banking. "His expertise within the consumer, food and retail spaces will enable us to expand our client base and further advance our team's capabilities."

Sinesi joins PKF Investment Banking from a global middle-market investment banking advisory firm, where he had served in the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions Group advising clients on over 30 domestic and cross-border middle-market transactions on both the sell-side and buy-side. Sinesi also worked in the firm's Valuations & Opinions Group, providing valuation and transaction opinion services to major public and private investment funds, including private equity institutions, private credit funds, investment banks, hedge funds and business development companies. Earlier in his career, he worked with a New York-based investment banking boutique, where he engaged in sell-side and buy-side transactions in the renewable energy space.

"I am thrilled to join the PKF Investment Banking team. Having spent most of my investment banking career advising business owners across the consumer, food and retail space, I developed an appreciation for the ever-changing dynamics of these verticals," Sinesi said. "I look forward to leveraging my transaction expertise to help expand the team's capabilities in the consumer space, both domestically and internationally."

Sinesi earned his Master of Business Administration in Corporate Finance from ESADE Business School (Spain) and the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. In addition, he earned his Master of Arts in Finance and Business Administration from the University of Genoa (Italy). He also holds FINRA Series 63 and 79 licenses.

About PKF Investment Banking

PKF O'Connor Davies Capital LLC (DBA PKF Investment Banking) is the investment banking affiliate of PKF O'Connor Davies. Whether a business owner is ready to sell the company or seeking growth through acquisition, our investment banking team is committed and credentialed to help owners achieve their objectives. PKF Investment Banking provides guidance through every step of the process and brings the expertise to enhance certainty to close – while always staying focused on maximizing the value derived from the transaction.

With deep expertise in and a dedicated focus on the lower middle market, the PKFIB team has completed over 250 M&A transactions, including many complex cross border deals. The firm has extensive experience partnering with business owners across a range of industries, with completed transactions in the distribution, manufacturing, business services, consumer services, IT, healthcare, staffing and consumer products markets among others. For more information, visit http://www.pkfib.com.

Securities-related transactions are processed through an unaffiliated broker-dealer, Burch & Company, Inc.

About PKF O'Connor Davies

PKF O'Connor Davies is a top-tier accounting, tax and advisory practice with a long history of serving domestic and international clients. "Know Greater Value" speaks to the confidence and guidance that our clients realize when they work with us. It reinforces our commitment to delivering the highest levels of value, expertise and service in everything we do. Our clients Know Greater Connections, Know Greater Insights and Know Greater Value. "PKF O'Connor Davies" is the brand name under which PKF O'Connor Davies LLP and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC, independently owned entities, provide professional services in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards. PKF O'Connor Davies LLP is a licensed CPA firm that provides attest services and PKF O'Connor Davies Advisory LLC and its subsidiary entities provide tax and advisory services.

For more information, please visit pkfod.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

