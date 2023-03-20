Ecentria Partners with Alpine Supply Chain Solutions Modernizing Fulfillment Operations to Meet Growing eCommerce Demand
Distribution Network Analysis, Storage Type Analysis, and Goods-to-Person Evaluation Set Ecentria’s Distribution Network Up for Growth
When Ecentria’s eBusiness platform experienced 200-300 percent growth in a single calendar year, they knew their unstoppable platform needed an unstoppable distribution network.”NAPLES, FL, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, a boutique consulting firm focused on maximizing supply chain investments, today announced the completion of a supply chain execution planning initiative with Ecentria, a top purveyor of high-performance technical gear. The project included a Distribution Network Analysis, a Storage Type Analysis, and a Goods-to-Person (GTP) Evaluation to help Ecentria map out their future distribution network.
When Ecentria’s eBusiness platform experienced 200-300 percent growth in a single calendar year, they knew their unstoppable platform needed an unstoppable distribution network. They tapped Alpine Supply Chain solutions for help scaling to meet demand. Alpine used Ecentria’s year-over-year sales data to demonstrate service level improvements and associated costs of adding an additional distribution center (DC) to their network. In the end, the company determined a two DC network and the addition of OPEX Goods to Person technology was the right path forward.
Ecentria will be presenting their success story at ProMat 2023 in Chicago on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10:30 am in the Emerging Technologies & Sustainability Theater. The session will cover how automated material handling systems and supply chain solutions will help Ecentria increase slotting and picking efficiency, reduce replenishment time and labor, improve space utilization for a reserve storage area, and develop a facility that’s flexible for future growth.
About Alpine Supply Chain Solutions
Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, based in Naples, FL, is a supply chain consulting company driven to ensure their clients get the most value from their investments. Their approach to every project starts with the data and ends with a cost justifiable solution. With deep roots in industrial engineering, Alpine’s approach is unique. For more information, please visit: http://www.AlpineSupplyChain.com
About Ecentria
Ecentria is a technology-enabled eBusiness Platform and the corporate parent of OpticsPlanet, Inc. ("OP"), CampSaver, LLC ("CS") and USIQ, Inc. ("USIQ") – the recognized Purveyors of high-performance and technical Gear, and leading destinations for enthusiast customers of the "Greater" Outdoor, Sporting Goods, and Tactical consumer markets and Heroes of Law Enforcement, Military, and Public Safety. These business units are supported by Ecentria DC ("EDC"), a state-of-the-art fulfillment center located in Aurora, IL.
http://www.OpticsPlanet.com, the flagship store of OpticsPlanet, Inc., currently offers over 1 million items from over 3,700 brands in over 500 specialty categories. OpticsPlanet.com has a wide selection of outdoor sporting goods, military and law enforcement gear, as well as scientific products and eyewear. The retailer was recognized for over twelve straight years by Internet Retailer Magazine as one of the top 200 e-retailers in the United States.
