Taskade AI Launches Mobile AI Productivity App on iOS & Android Powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taskade, a leading productivity and real-time collaboration platform, announces the launch of Taskade AI for mobile devices, powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. This groundbreaking update is now available on iOS and Android, bringing the power of ChatGPT-powered AI content generation to users on-the-go or at their desks.

John Xie, CEO and Founder of Taskade, said, "We are thrilled to bring Taskade AI to our mobile and tablet users, enabling them to harness the power of AI and streamline their workflows with just a few taps. With the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT, our users can now generate task lists, notes, and outlines more efficiently than ever before."

Taskade AI for Mobile allows users to access a suite of AI-powered commands by selecting AI in the keyboard to open the new AI Writing Assistant. Users can then instantly copy, regenerate, or insert the results. The initial set of AI commands includes:

AI Ask: Answers questions based on AI's existing knowledge.

AI Outline: Generates an outline of a topic or question in a structured hierarchy for task list, notes, and meeting agendas.

AI Expand: Enriches content to be more descriptive, perfect for brainstorming new ideas and even writing press releases or descriptions.

AI Rewrite: Enhances the legibility and clarity of writing.

AI Summarize: Turns long content into a concise summary, including summarizing multiple tasks and notes.

AI Translate: Translate tasks and notes into various languages.

Taskade AI empowers users from diverse fields, such as writers, social media marketers, content creators, educators, sales professionals, and startups, to generate content tailored to their specific needs. The AI-powered content generation capabilities enable users to create high-quality, relevant, and engaging content for various use cases, significantly improving productivity and efficiency.

In addition to Taskade AI for Mobile, the company is also launching Taskade AI for Tablets, enabling users to supercharge their Taskade workflow on iPad and Android tablets with the ChatGPT-powered assistant.

Furthermore, Taskade is introducing an upgraded Quick Add feature on mobile devices, which allows users to easily select a target folder, project, and block for adding tasks directly where they want them. The platform has also made several other mobile improvements, including new folder permissions for teams, improved keyboard enter logic, multi-select tasks behavior, and more.

Taskade is committed to continually enhancing its platform and ensuring that users have the best possible experience, whether on web, mobile, or desktop. To learn more about Taskade AI for Mobile, visit their website or download the app on the App Store or Google Play Store.

About Taskade:

Taskade is a productivity and collaboration platform designed to help teams work together more effectively. With Taskade, users can create, organize, and collaborate on projects in real-time, streamlining workflows and improving communication. Backed by Y-Combinator, Taskade has quickly become a go-to solution for thousands of teams around the world.

