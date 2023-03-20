Heat Pump Installation Services in Carmel, Maine Offered By D&J Mechanical, LLC

Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Truck for Heat Pump Services

Homeowners and business owners in Carmel, Maine can get high-quality heat pump installation services from trusted heat pump company D&J Mechanical, LLC.

CARMEL, MAINE, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established local company D&J Mechanical, LLC brings reliable heat pump installation service to the community in Carmel, Maine. The HVAC company now serves nine towns in Penobscot County, thirteen towns in Piscataquis County, and three towns in Somerset County.

Winter temperatures get very cold in Carmel, with residents and business owners relying heavily on heating systems. Over recent years, heat pumps have grown in popularity to become the preferred heating solution. D&J Mechanical, LLC supplies and installs advanced Mitsubishi mini-split systems along with superior customer service. In addition, the company provides trusted maintenance and repair services to communities in Central Maine.

"We're excited to provide our heat pump installation service in Carmel, Maine," said Dan Hartford, owner of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "We offer friendly service and proven products, including advanced heat pump systems. If you want industry-leading performance and best-in-class manufacturing quality, our Mitsubishi mini-split systems are perfect for the job. We're also an Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor, which means we help customers maximize their rebates and lower their energy bills."

Carmel, Maine is a small rural town situated in Penobscot County. The center of town is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 2 and Maine State Route 100, and Interstate 95 also passes through town in an east-west direction. Geographically, Carmel is located west of Hermon, Maine and southwest of Levant and Glenburn. Incorporated in 1811, Carmel has a population of 3,000 and a size of 36 square miles. This close-knit community is part of the Bangor area, with Bangor itself just 20 minutes down the road. Property owners in Carmel face winter temperatures of 15°F and lower, with high-quality HVAC systems helping to enable a great quality of life.

D&J Mechanical, LLC is an established HVAC company serving the people of Maine. Owned and operated by Dan Hartford, this company is known for its great products, reliable services, and friendly customer support. Dan is a long-term Maine local with more than a decade of HVAC experience, with customers benefiting from proven systems designed especially for local conditions. D&J Mechanical, LLC is excited to offer heat pump installation, maintenance, and repair services to people in Carmel and the surrounding community.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanical.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.



