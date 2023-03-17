Governor Phil Scott Announces Departure of Education Secretary Dan French

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced that Secretary Dan French will be leaving his job leading the Vermont Agency of Education next month to take a senior leadership role at the Council of Chief State School Officers.

“Secretary French has been a critical member of my team for over four years, leading the Agency through unimaginable challenges in the wake of the pandemic,” said Governor Scott. “I could always count on Dan to provide sound advice, putting the needs of students, parents and educators at the forefront. He has dedicated his life to public service, first in the U.S. Army, then as an educator and as a public school administrator. I’m confident he will excel in his new role, bringing his experienced leadership to the national level.”

“It has been an honor to serve as a member of Governor Scott's cabinet and his team,” said Secretary French. “It has been a privilege to serve as Secretary of Education for a Governor who is deeply committed to the future success of all of our students. I am incredibly grateful to have served with such a hardworking team at AOE, and for having the opportunity to work with Vermont educators.”

Secretary French has served Vermont and its students for years, first as a high school social studies teacher, then a K-12 principal. He served over a decade as a superintendent first in Canaan, Vt. and then for the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union from 2007-2016, where he was recognized as Superintendent of the Year in 2009. He also served as president of the Vermont Superintendents Association.

Secretary French was a critical leader during Vermont’s internationally recognized response to COVID-19, serving on the core leadership team of the Governor’s pandemic response task force. He has served as secretary of the Agency of Education since 2018.

Deputy Secretary Heather Bouchey will serve as interim secretary upon the departure of Secretary French.