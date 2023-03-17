Waterfowl Season Meeting Set for March 29, 2023

CONTACT:

March 17, 2023

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public meeting on proposed season dates and bag limits for the 2023-2024 waterfowl-hunting seasons on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., at the NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH. Comments made at the meeting will be considered in finalizing New Hampshire’s 2023-2024 waterfowl season dates. If you cannot attend the meeting but would like to provide input, please email comments@wildlife.nh.gov and enter “waterfowl season setting” in the subject line. Written comments will be accepted and considered up until April 1, 2023.

New Hampshire’s proposed waterfowl season dates are similar to last year. The overall duck season is 60 days, with a daily bag limit of 6 birds. Sea ducks are now included in the regular duck bag. The regular goose season (determined by population status of North Atlantic Population [NAP] Canada geese) will also be similar to last year with a 60-day season and a 2-bird bag limit. The Atlantic brant season has been reduced to 30 days and a 1-bird bag limit.

Proposed season for ducks, mergansers, coots, and Canada geese include:

The proposed Northern Zone season would open on October 2 and run through November 30, 2023.

season would open on October 2 and run through November 30, 2023. The proposed Inland and Connecticut River Zone season would open on October 3 and run through November 5; then reopen November 22 through December 17, 2023.

season would open on October 3 and run through November 5; then reopen November 22 through December 17, 2023. The proposed Coastal Zone season would open on October 4 and run through October 10; then reopen November 22, 2023 through January 13, 2024.

The most significant change of note is a more liberal mallard harvest strategy, which includes a 4-bird bag limit (2 of which may be hens) for the 2023-2024 season. Bag limits were reduced in 2019 because of sharp population declines. The reduction was an intervening step while a new mallard population model and harvest strategy was developed. Bag limits are reassessed annually, and the bag limit will change if necessary to maintain mallard populations. By better understanding harvest, productivity, and population estimates managers can determine the degree of impact harvest may or may not have on a population.

To view the full draft proposal visit

https://wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/waterfowl-season.html.

A map of the waterfowl zones may be viewed at http://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/hunting/waterfowl-zones.html.

