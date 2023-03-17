Request for Applications - Private Fleet Diesel Electrification and Low-NOx

DOEE seeks eligible entities to select and replace vehicles that meet the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) eligibility criteria for zero emissions vehicle equivalents in communities where these replacements will have a significant impact. The amount available for the project is $1,664,750.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-AQD-800" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is April 19, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.