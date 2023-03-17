Request for Applications - Lead Poisoning Prevention Outreach and Collaboration

DOEE seeks up to two eligible entities to reach and educate at least 150 Latino and/or African residents in Wards 1, 4, and 5, whose children are under 6 years of age, in order to minimize lead poisoning in District children. The amount available for the project is $30,268.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-LHHD-806" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is April 19, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3); and

Faith-based organizations.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected]

Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.