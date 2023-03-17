U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 19.5% Witnessing $24.69 Billion Revenue by 2030

U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. & China wireless charging market garnered $4.10 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $24.69 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top investment pockets, key segments, regional scenarios, and competitive scenarios.

Rise in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), constant development for portable electronics and wearable market, and necessity to harvest ambient RF energy drive the growth of the U.S. & China wireless charging market. By technology, the inductive segment is expected to lead the dominance by 2030. Based on country, on the other hand, the US accounted for the largest share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trial throughout the forecast period.

Download Research Sample with Latest Industry Insights: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12741

The report thoroughly examines the market size, U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market trends, key market players, sales analysis, major driving factors, and key investment pockets. The report on the U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market provides an overview of the market as well as market definition and scope. Furthermore, the report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market, as well as a breakdown of the pain points, value chain analysis, and key regulations.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market examined in the report include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Semtech, Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Fulton Innovation LLC.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market analysis from 2023 to 2030 to identify the prevailing U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights buyers' and suppliers' potency to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• An in-depth analysis of the U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes an analysis of regional and global U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12741

The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario.

However, Porter's five forces analysis of the U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market focuses on the power of suppliers and buyers to help stakeholders make decisions that will increase profits and build up their supplier-buyer network.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Investment research:

The Global U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global U.S. and China Wireless Charging Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

Ask to Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12741

U.S. & China Wireless Charging Market Key Segments

By Technology

• Inductive

• Resonant

• Radio Frequency

• Others

By Industry Vertical

• Home-based Products

◦ Personal Care

◦ Home Appliances

◦ Personal Healthcare

◦ Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Others

By Country

• U.S.

• China

Read More: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/08/03/2273360/0/en/U-S-China-Wireless-Charging-Market-to-Reach-24-69-Billion-by-2030-Allied-Market-Research.html

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com