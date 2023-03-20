Medusind Solutions to attend the ADSO Summit, Orlando, FL, March 28-31, 2023, Booth #319
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medusind is pleased to attend the Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) SUMMIT, at Booth #319. The 2023 meeting: Uniting Dentistry—Bringing the Industry Together for Growth & Progress will feature key leaders in the Dental industry, showcase cutting-edge innovation, and provide unparalleled opportunities for networking.
A non-profit organization, the ADSO supports member companies and their teams through research, education and advocacy; enabling them to foster innovation, collaboration and a vibrant market where DSO-supported dentists can provide quality oral health care to their patients and to those in the underserved communities.
Since Medusind's inception in 2002, the company has become the nation's leading Dental Billing solutions provider. Delivering industry-leading technology combined with support from experienced dental billing experts, Medusind helps thousands of dental groups maximize revenue, reduce operating costs, and navigate the changing healthcare landscape.
Learn how Medusind helps deliver outstanding financial results that build better group practices.
About the Company:
As the nation’s leader in Dental Billing solutions, Medusind has been providing the highest quality billing and insurance verification services to the industry since 2002. Delivering powerful technology that works in concert with a team of experienced and knowledgeable dental billing experts, Medusind is known for helping practices of all sizes, increase revenue, improve efficiency, and meet strategic growth goals.
