Talonvest Structures $114 Million Loan for Self Storage Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate advisory firm, along with their client, William Warren Group, is pleased to announce the closing of a $114 Million acquisition bridge loan secured by a storage portfolio consisting of 14 assets located in Utah and California. The individual properties are well located in the key markets of Los Angeles County, Orange County, the Inland Empire, San Diego County, and Salt Lake City. Additionally, the facilities benefit from locations with maximum visibility, easy access, high-density/high-income demographics, and proven operational success.

Talonvest orchestrated a competitive bid for William Warren Group and their institutional equity investment partner that resulted in a life company funding a non-recourse bridge loan featuring the combination of an attractive interest rate with full-term interest-only payments.

Clark Porter, President of William Warren Group, commented, “The Talonvest team has been a valued advisor for us who consistently delivers exceptional results. They have proven their ability to navigate the market, even in turbulent times.”

The Talonvest team members responsible for this assignment included Kim Bishop, Eric Snyder, and Ivan Viramontes.

Talonvest Capital, Inc. is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to commercial and self storage real estate investors, owners, and developers throughout the United States. The firm utilizes a unique collaborative team approach and four decades of institutional knowledge and expertise from the team members to deliver better capital solutions for its clients.

