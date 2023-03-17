Multi Language Translators Code Of Ethics
The importance of ethics and maintaining high standards in translation.GATESHEAD, TYNE & WEAR, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITL North East Limited founder Grace Tia Bon Bon & Team speak about the importance of ethics and maintaining high standards.
The Multi-Language Translators Code of Ethics defines what it means to be an outstanding translator:
“Every translation shall be faithful and render exactly the idea and form of the original – this fidelity constitutes both a moral and legal obligation for the translator.”
– International Federation of Translators (IFT). The Translator’s Charter [ Approved by the Dubrovnik Congress, 1963, and amended in Oslo on July 9, 1994].
We have been providing translators and interpreters to both government and the private sector for over 25 years. We believe in the principle of providing the highest possible level of service in our professional practice. It is imperative that translators and interpreters translate accurately. A translation must respect the source document's significance, style, and register. Under all circumstances (unless required by law), the translator must respect the confidentiality of all information in any documents submitted by a client. No client’s material may be reproduced, disclosed, or divulged.
Translators and interpreters must maintain their professionalism by remaining impartial and declaring potential conflicts of interest (such as personal or ethical values or opinions) that may affect their performance. It is imperative that translators are conscious of their limitations. Assignments beyond their capability should be declined.
Our management team at ITL Northeast Limited, and the managing director Grace Tia Bon Bon, periodically survey our employees’ work and address these challenges when required.
There shall be no subcontracting of work without written permission and a Non -Disclosure Agreement. Grace Tia Bon Bon says, "This is one way to ensure confidentiality." We also actively solicit clients for their feedback.
The supervisor of our team ensures that the translators and interpreters possess solid knowledge of the source language and expertise in the target language. Ideally, translators should take on translations only in fields or subject matters where they have experience and expertise. It is necessary for the translator to recognise and acknowledge translation mistakes and work toward resolving them after the translation has been completed, to avoid liability and risk issues.
Our management team ensures all our employees experience self-teaching and formal continuing education for them to expand and maintain their skills and general knowledge.
They must also show respect for all parties involved in the assignment. This includes respect for self, for the company and for its clients. We encourage time for self-evaluation and feedback about their performance. Respect for intellectual property and copyright are mandatory for all our translators and interpreters. Translated documents remain the client’s exclusive property.
