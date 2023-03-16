Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,569 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 387,855 in the last 365 days.

Call for participants to "Managing World Heritage: People Nature Culture” course is now open

Are you heritage expert interested in learning more about World Heritage management in Latin America and the Caribbean? 

We are calling for applications to this online flagship foundational course.

Participants will learn how effective management can give heritage places a dynamic and mutually beneficial role in society today and long into the future, reflecting the vast array of people who care for, use, and enjoy them. Topics to be covered include  factors affecting heritage places, management systems, boundaries, buffer zone(s), and people-centred and rights-based approaches to heritage management.

The course will be held online from 19-21 and 24-26 April 2023 in Spanish. The course is adapted to different profiles of professionals working in heritage sites and in institutions in charge of the management of World Heritage Properties and/or other heritage places. This course focuses primarily on the Latin American and Caribbean region. However, interested applicants from other regions are welcome to apply.

Apply

Apply Before 31 Mar 2023.

Details are here : https://www.iccrom.org/courses/managing-world-heritage-people-nature-culture-pnc23-lac

You just read:

Call for participants to "Managing World Heritage: People Nature Culture” course is now open

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more