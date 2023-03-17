March 17, 2023

Governor Janet Mills has directed that the United States and State of Maine flags immediately be flown at half-staff until sunset today, Friday, March 17, 2023, throughout Penobscot and Hancock Counties in honor of late Holden Police Chief and former State Representative Chris Greeley. This order is in addition to a directive by Governor Mills yesterday ordering flags lowered until sunset today at the State Capitol and in the Town of Holden. Funeral services for Greeley will be held this afternoon at the Anah Shrine Building at 1404 Broadway in Bangor.