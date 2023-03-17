Leadership and Performance Coach James Arthur Ray Launches New Business to Help Individuals Achieve Harmonic Success

Living your ultimate life, filled with abundance, happiness, health and fulfillment. It's time to take your power back and live the life you deserve.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Leadership and Performance Coaches James Arthur Ray and his wife Bersabeh Launch New Business to Help Individuals Achieve Harmonic Success

Personal Performance and Leadership Advisor James Arthur Ray has announced the launch of his new business, Harmonic Success, which aims to help individuals achieve success by healing and integrating all aspects of their lives. Ray, a bestselling author, internationally renowned speaker, and business consultant, has worked with over 1 million people from 146 countries worldwide, helping them transform their life, relationship, and business, and achieve their dreams.

Harmonic Success, co-founded by Ray and his wife Bersabeh and Financial expert and Author Anmol Singh, is based on the principles outlined in Ray's New York Times bestselling book, "Harmonic Wealth: The Secret to Attracting the Life You Want." The program focuses on helping individuals achieve success, happiness, and fulfillment in all areas of life. Drawing upon their expertise in the five pillars of life: financial, relational, mental, physical, and spiritual, The Ray’s encourage individuals to create lives they love. Lives that are fulfilling and complete in all areas.

Bob Proctor, author of the international bestseller "You Were Born Rich," said that Ray is a “Visionary who understands how to help people move from limitation to possibility.” Zen Master Dennis Genpo Roshi, author of "Big Mind-Big Heart, Finding Your Way," found Ray's “observations on the relationship between spiritual and worldly well-being invigorating and relevant”. Ivan Misner, New York Times bestselling author and founder of BNI, said that “Ray is a master at teaching people how to think and act in ways that lead to success”.

Through Harmonic Success, Ray and his team aim to positively impact the lives of at least one billion people worldwide by offering customized coaching, mentoring, and training programs in these turbulent times. These programs help individuals and businesses overcome their challenges and storms, maximize their potential, and create a harmonious equilibrium between their personal and professional lives.

The Ray’s both have deep personal experience in getting knocked down hard by life, and yet getting back up and coming back stronger. They both live and consistently apply daily the principles they teach, and therefore can promise anyone that challenges can be transmuted into opportunities. They state “There’s a power working through you that is bigger and stronger than anything life can throw at you.”

"I am thrilled to partner with Bersabeh to launch Harmonic Success," said James Arthur Ray, “She brings tremendous value and personal experience to the team and the work we do.” Brian Tracy, author of "The Way of Wealth," said that “Ray's approach to success is both inspiring and practical”. Debbie Ford, New York Times bestselling author of "The Dark Side of the Light Chasers," said that “Ray is a master at helping people break through limiting beliefs and create lives of abundance and joy”. To celebrate the launch of Harmonic Success, Ray is offering a free copy of "Harmonic Wealth" for a limited time on his website at www.harmonicsuccess.com/book