DeFi Learning Pathway Prepares FSIs for the Future of Global Finance
Alpha Development and XD Academy launch a ground-breaking Decentralised Finance (DeFi) learning pathway for financial services institutions
We are excited to partner with XD Academy to offer this solution for the rapidly evolving landscape associated with decentralised finance and digital assets.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Development, a leading global learning provider to financial services institutions (FSIs), in partnership with XD Academy, providers of the world’s first Web3 crypto learning and certification platform, today announced the global availability of a ground-breaking Decentralised Finance (DeFi) learning pathway for FSIs.
— Paul Monk, CEO, Alpha Development
The learning pathway empowers L&D (Learning & Development) teams to anticipate and support career paths that prepare their organisations as centralised (CeFi) and decentralised models of finance continue to converge – and established FSIs partner, compete, and interact with emerging FinTechs and their technology.
Through this partnership, Alpha Development and XD Academy will provide in-depth DeFi training courses and learning pathways that cover topics such as smart contracts, decentralised exchanges, exploring the different types of platforms and exchanges, examining challenges and risks, and more. The courses are designed for professionals who want to learn how to develop and implement DeFi solutions or those who want to explore career opportunities in this exciting new field.
“Throughout our 20-year history, Alpha Development has developed innovative new products to support our clients in the Financial Services industry. This includes sourcing best-in-class partners, and we are excited to partner with XD Academy to offer this solution for the rapidly evolving landscape associated with decentralised finance and digital assets – from both an opportunity and risk management perspective,” said Paul Monk, CEO at Alpha Development. “DeFi is growing in scope, as established FSIs and even central banks consider DeFi solutions and products. FSIs are developing DeFi solutions in three primary areas - Transaction Banking, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. Meanwhile, asset & wealth managers are considering if crypto assets can be valuable diversification instruments. I am delighted to respond to the conversations we are having with our own clients with the launch of this new learning pathway.”
XD Academy CEO, Lawrence Linker, added, "Our mission is to provide top-notch training that helps individuals and companies stay ahead of the curve in their industries. We're excited to partner with Alpha Development to offer training that empowers professionals to take advantage of the opportunities in the blockchain and digital asset space."
The DeFi training courses are available in virtual, hybrid and in person learning formats, making it easy for professionals around the world to access them. The courses will include interactive assignments and hands-on learning activities to ensure that participants gain practical experience. Upon completion, participants will receive a digital badge that attests to their knowledge and skills in DeFi.
--- ENDS ---
About Alpha Development
Founded by experienced banking professionals Alpha Development (Alpha) is a specialist early careers, sales, management, and leadership training provider for blue-chip financial services institutions. Alpha specialises in the delivery of complex global financial training programmes at scale, with insightful content and a partnership approach to driving value for its customers.
About XD Academy
XD Academy is a decentralised education company offering transformational learning experiences to individuals and businesses clients alike.
Founded in 2022 by veterans of both education and crypto, our mission is to unlock the full potential of crypto by making it a safer, simpler, and more accessible opportunity for all.
Victoria Medina
Fourteen Forty Communications for Alpha Development
victoria.medina@fourteenforty.uk
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn