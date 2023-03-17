American Shared Hospital Services Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Conference Call on Friday March 24th, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Shared Hospital Services AMS (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that the Company will hold a quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results on Friday March 24th, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT. The fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results press release will be issued before the market open on Friday March 24th, 2023.



Teleconference Date/Time

Friday March 24th, 2023 at 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT

Teleconference and Webcast Information

To participate, please call 1 (844) 413-3972 at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the American Shared Hospital Services call.

A simultaneous webcast of the call may be accessed through the Company's website, www.ashs.com, or at www.streetevents.com for institutional investors.

A replay of the call will be available at 1 (877) 344-7529, access code 7388246, through March 31, 2023. The call will also be available for replay on the Company's website, www.ashs.com, for one year.

About American Shared Hospital Services AMS

American Shared Hospital Services is a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services. AMS is a world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com.

