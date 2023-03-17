Airport Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market : Standing Type, Wall Mounted Type, Wireless Pad 2021-2031

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global airport electric vehicle charging station market size was valued at $0.18 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 23.3% from 2022 to 2031.

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global airport electric vehicle charging station market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to leading automobile manufacturers planning the deployment of huge EV charging infrastructure at airports in many countries of the region.

Download Report Sample PDF : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54033

An Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at an airport is a device that connects a battery-powered vehicle to a source of electricity, permitting electric cars, neighborhood EVs, and plug-in hybrids to be charged. Some charging stations provide enhanced features like smart metering, cellular connectivity, and network connectivity, while others are simpler. In addition, electric vehicle charging station provides different types of charging levels such as level 2, and level 3. Moreover, electric vehicle charging stations have multiple configurations such as wall-mounted or free-standing, single charging head or multi-head, and wireless.

EV charging station providers also facilitate cloud-based app connectivity to help EV owners find nearby charging stations and charge easily. It also serves the purpose of building an extensive electric vehicle charging network. Therefore, it gives EV charging stores a great incentive along with profitability. Many of domestic and international airports are in the process of installing EV chargers in both daytime and long-term parking lots. Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), for example, has installed six robust DC fast charging stations for electric vehicles in Terminals 1 and 2.

Purchase Enquiry : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54033

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By mode of charging, the wireless charging segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By charging level, the level 3 segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By product type, the wireless pad segment is projected to lead the global airport electric vehicle charging station market owing to a higher CAGR.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in this airport EV charging station market report are ABB Ltd., Blink Charging Co., Delta Electronics, Inc., Electroair OU, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Webasto Group, Eves LLC, Plugless Power Inc., and Ningbo Dekon New Energy Co., Ltd.

Request Customization : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/54033

About Us :

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.