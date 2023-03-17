Artsy Monke NFT Collection on Bitcoin Network Set to Revolutionize Crypto Art
Machine Learning Creates Art Event Comparable to the Arrival of Bored Ape Yacht Club on EthereumWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monke Business LLC, a Delaware-based company, has announced the launch of their groundbreaking Artsy Monke NFT collection on the Bitcoin network. This 10,000-piece AI art collection, inspired by the iconic Bored Ape Yacht Club, represents a new era in crypto art technology and is expected to have an impact akin to the Bored Ape Yacht Club's arrival on the Ethereum blockchain.
Utilizing advanced machine learning algorithms, Artsy Monke has generated a unique and visually stunning collection of digital art. The cutting-edge Bitcoin NFT technology employs ordinal inscriptions to embed each piece of art on individual satoshis, offering an innovative approach to the rapidly growing NFT space.
Since its inception in June 2022, Artsy Monke has rapidly gained global recognition, releasing a worldwide rock song and actively developing a gaming platform. The brand's distinct and creative approach has garnered the attention of both art enthusiasts and crypto investors alike.
As of now, 30% of the BTC Artsy Monke collection has been minted. In a generous move to celebrate the launch, Monke Business LLC is offering a limited-time opportunity for enthusiasts to claim their own Artsy Monke NFT for free at artsymonke.com. This promotion is expected to further fuel the excitement surrounding the Artsy Monke brand and propel the collection to new heights.
Monke Business LLC is committed to exploring and expanding the potential of digital art in the crypto space. With the Artsy Monke NFT collection, the company has once again demonstrated its dedication to innovation and artistic expression, proving that it's a force to be reckoned with in the world of crypto art.
Visit artsymonke.com today to claim your free Artsy Monke NFT and join the ranks of those revolutionizing the crypto art landscape.
About Monke Business LLC:
Monke Business LLC is a Delaware-based company focused on pushing the boundaries of crypto art and digital expression. Through its Artsy Monke brand, the company has gained global recognition for its unique AI-generated art and innovative approach to NFTs.
