Euvic Inc. Expands Presence in North America with Strategic Investment and New Executive Appointments

EUVIC logo EUVIC services

Euvic SA makes strategic investments in the US. US-based software development services company Euvic, Inc. announced that it is expanding its presence in US.

Euvic provides technical expertise and development resources to help companies manage the entire software development lifecycle with a focus on business outcomes and value for time and money spent.” — Christopher Krzoska Chief Operating Officer (North America) at Euvic Inc.