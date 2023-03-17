Euvic Inc. Expands Presence in North America with Strategic Investment and New Executive Appointments
Euvic SA makes strategic investments in the US. US-based software development services company Euvic, Inc. announced that it is expanding its presence in US.
Euvic provides technical expertise and development resources to help companies manage the entire software development lifecycle with a focus on business outcomes and value for time and money spent.”MAHWAH, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Along with the investment from Polish technology company Euvic SA. , Euvic, Inc., announced the introduction of new senior business executives Christopher Krzoska as COO and Michael Majcherczyk as CRO to further develop client services and accelerate growth.
— Christopher Krzoska Chief Operating Officer (North America) at Euvic Inc.
The Euvic Group has been mentioned or awarded by Forbes, Gartner, EY, and others for its competency and incredible growth over the last few years. The Group announced plans to become a one-billion-euro company by 2030 with expansion in North America as a key part of the strategy.
"This investment is part of our greater international expansion strategy and will go a long way to position Euvic to become the best technology solutions partner for businesses in North America. We are thrilled to welcome Christopher and Michael to the global Euvic family" said Wojciech Wolny, CEO and President of Euvic SA.
Euvic Inc., was established in 2011 in the US to provide companies in North America with high-quality and cost-effective technology solutions by seamlessly integrating on-site American and off-shore European teams. Since then, Euvic has successfully partnered with companies operating in financial services, retail technology, and other industries to solve complex business challenges with robust technical solutions.
"With strong natural growth of over 50% from 2021 to 2022 and the wide acceptance of well-integrated remote working environments, we believe the time is right to expand our mission of providing companies in North America with the best value for investment thanks to solutions delivered by the technical talent in Poland and the EU" said Leszek James, President and CEO of Euvic, Inc.
Euvic Inc. offers high-quality and cost-effective tech solutions in North America. We build and support technology solutions with a focus on business outcomes, using our extensive network of 5,000+ employees to seamlessly integrate engineering talent for select client projects.
Christopher Krzoska
EUVIC Inc.
+1 201-289-8322
christopher.krzoska@euvic.com