Summirow Dental Hospital Celebrates 10 Years of Quality Dental Care and Service
Summirow Dental Hospital, one of the leading dental hospitals in Surat,completes 10 years of providing quality dental care and service to its patients.SURAT, GUJARAT, INDIA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summirow Dental Hospital, one of the leading dental hospitals in Surat, is proud to announce that it has completed 10 years of providing quality dental care and service to its patients. The hospital has been committed to providing the best dental care, using the latest technology and techniques to ensure its patients receive the highest care possible.
Over the past 10 years, Summirow has earned a reputation as a trusted dental care provider, offering a comprehensive range of services to patients of all ages. From routine cleanings and exams to more complex procedures like dental implant treatment, clear aligners treatment, and other cosmetic dentistry procedures, the hospital's team of experienced and dedicated dental professionals has helped thousands of patients achieve and maintain healthy, beautiful smiles.
The dental hospital offers many facilities to provide patients with the best possible dental care. These facilities include in-house OPG & digital X-ray, shape scanner, advanced laser, in-house oral products, home dental consultation, online dental consultation, emergency dental treatment with 24*7 service, wheelchair facility, and pickup & drop facility for patients who require it.
Dr. Ushma Kakkad (CEO, Chief Dentist & Implantologist, Summirow Dental) said, "We are extremely proud to have reached this incredible milestone of 10 years. "Our journey has been filled with challenges, but our unwavering commitment to providing the best dental care to our patients has been the driving force behind our success. Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, and we are truly grateful for their trust, loyalty, and support over the years."
"As we look to the future, we are excited to continue our mission of providing exceptional dental care that is accessible and affordable to everyone. We will remain at the forefront of innovation and technology, continually investing in our facilities and equipment, and upskilling our team to deliver the best possible care to our patients."
To mark this milestone, Summirow Dental Hospital is excited to offer special promotions and discounts to its patients throughout the anniversary month of March. As a token of appreciation for its patients' loyalty and support over the past decade, Summirow is exclusively offering 10% off on all the dental treatments available at the hospital.
Summirow Dental, in its tenure of 10 years, has been equipped with some of the top dental care facilities found nowhere in Surat. Dr. Ushma Kakkad and Mr. Kaushal Kakkad's compassionate leadership has laid the foundation for giving the best dental care to its patients. Competent doctors are an ode to taking this legacy to even greater heights.
Kaushal Kakkad
Summirow Dental Hospital
+91 9377 777 303
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
10 Years of Spreading Smile | 10th Anniversary Celebration | Summirow Dental