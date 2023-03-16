UZBEKISTAN, March 16 - The President of Uzbekistan meets with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan

On March 16, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the sidelines of the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States, in Ankara.

Issues of implementation of the agreements reached during the historic visits at the highest level last year were considered.

The active contacts and exchanges at different levels, the effective results of the recent meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, the growth of trade turnover and the deepening of cooperation in priority sectors were noted with particular satisfaction.

The main attention was paid to starting practical work on the creation of the Shavat-Dashoguz border trade zone, as well as the promotion of important cooperation projects in energy, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, agriculture and other industries.

Current issues of regional interaction were discussed, and a schedule of the upcoming events was considered.

Source: UzA