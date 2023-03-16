The President completes his visit to Türkiye

UZBEKISTAN, March 16 - The working visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Türkiye has been completed.

The day before, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

An extraordinary summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held today in Ankara under the chairmanship of the President of Uzbekistan. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev put forward several important initiatives in his speech.

Meetings were also held with the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Following the summit, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan saw off President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The President of Uzbekistan departed for Tashkent.

Source: UzA