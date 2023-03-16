Results of the first forum of rectors of Uzbekistan-Tajikistan

UZBEKISTAN, March 16 - On March 14 this year, the National University of Tajikistan in Dushanbe hosted the first forum of rectors of the two countries on the topic "Bilateral relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of higher education, science and innovation as the basis for the development of the national economy."

It was attended by a delegation of rectors and vice-rectors of about 20 higher educational institutions headed by the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan I. Abdurakhmanov. This event is another example of the mutual efforts of the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to further develop bilateral relations and strategic partnership. The conference was attended by more than 40 rectors of universities in Tajikistan and representatives of the scientific community, more than 300 participants.

The forum was opened by the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan R. Saidzoda and the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan I. Abdurakhmanov. The ministers assessed the forum as a result of the created opportunities for establishing a dialogue between the intelligentsia of the two countries and noted that now it was the turn to strengthen friendship between scientists and professors of the two countries.

- The first forum of rectors of Uzbekistan-Tajikistan is one of the long-awaited events and serves to implement new projects between universities, - said R. Saidzoda.

Also, the rector of the National University of Tajikistan K. Khushvatzoda noted that in recent years there has been a positive trend in relations in which the far-sighted policy of the leaders of our countries, open dialogues based on mutual trust, agreements reached during these meetings are of great importance.

At the same time, at the official opening, the rector of the National University of Tajikistan K. Khushvakzade said that Tajikistan highly appreciates the efforts of the President of Uzbekistan to resolve all issues in bilateral relations, that the borders between the two countries are open, the transport system has been restored, opportunities have been created for the arrival of citizens and freely, and the number of Uzbek students at the National University of Tajikistan has increased today. He said that he had seen.

The participants of the forum took part in the branches of the forum on the topics "Bilateral cooperation in the field of higher education: priority tasks and directions of development" and "Scientific and innovative cooperation as a basis for the development of a new economy." In the speeches of the heads of higher educational institutions of the two countries, the integration of the higher education system of Uzbekistan into the world educational space, the strategy of cooperation with the universities of Tajikistan, the creation of joint projects and their success were noted.

As a result of the negotiations, 28 memorandums of understanding, agreements and road maps were signed. Within the framework of the conference, a meeting of rectors of U-2-U (university-university) was held, a number of documents were signed.

The parties also agreed to increase joint educational programs between educational institutions of the two countries, work out the issue of creating a joint Uzbek-Tajik university, and organize a second congress of rectors in Tashkent.

Rector of the National University of Tajikistan K. During the meeting with Khushvatzoda, the issue of creating a joint educational program with this university and the National University of Uzbekistan named after Mirzo Ulugbek, as well as the allocation of grants for citizens of Tajikistan for studying in higher educational institutions of Uzbekistan, as well as organizing short-term - advanced training courses for employees of this university. An open dialogue was organized at the National University of Tajikistan with the participation of more than 300 young people from Uzbekistan studying at a higher educational institution in Tajikistan.

During the event, Uzbek students expressed their proposals and comments on the reforms being implemented in the higher education system of our country and further improving its efficiency.

Source: Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan