Infoglen is now a Salesforce Crest (Gold) Partner

Infoglen, a San Jose-based leading Salesforce consulting company, has been recognized as a Salesforce Crest (Gold) Partner.
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infoglen, a leading Salesforce consulting partner, announced that it has achieved Salesforce Crest (Gold) Partner Status. This significant milestone demonstrates Infoglen's commitment to delivering exceptional customer success and expanding its expertise in Salesforce technology.
Infoglen's Crest (Gold) Partner status signifies that the company has met rigorous requirements in consulting, implementation, and customer satisfaction. Infoglen has also been recognized by Salesforce as an Expert Navigator in Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Experience Cloud, Customer 360 and CPQ.
As a Crest Partner, Infoglen will have access to a range of exclusive resources and support from Salesforce, enabling the company to continue providing top of the class service to its customers.
"Infoglen is proud to have achieved Crest Partner status with Salesforce," said Haroon Ahmad, Co-founder & CEO of Infoglen. "Our team has worked tirelessly to deliver exceptional customer success, and this recognition reflects our commitment to providing innovative and impactful solutions to our customers. We look forward to continuing to help our clients reach new heights with the power of the Salesforce platform."
Infoglen has been providing Salesforce consulting services since 2015 and has successfully delivered projects for clients across a range of industries. With this new Salesforce Crest Partnership, Infoglen is poised to continue to drive growth and success for its clients for years to come.
About Infoglen
Infoglen, the San Jose-based tech company, is a premium Salesforce Consulting Partner specializing in delivering high-quality custom solutions to organizations across industries. With a rapidly expanding team spread across the USA, Canada, UAE, and India, Infoglen is geared towards helping clients succeed throughout their Salesforce journey, and adding business value through digital transformation.
