Senate Resolution 64 Printer's Number 512
PENNSYLVANIA, March 16 - Police Academy in 2017; and
WHEREAS, Upon graduation, Sergeant Fitzgerald served as an
officer with the Philadelphia Housing Authority Police
Department; and
WHEREAS, In 2019, Sergeant Fitzgerald matriculated at the
Philadelphia Sheriff's Department and served in its Guardian
Civic League; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald proudly served with the Temple
University Campus Police since 2021; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald served the Temple University
community with distinction; and
WHEREAS, In 2022, Sergeant Fitzgerald received three merit
awards for his service and the 2022 Officer of the Year award;
and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald is the first officer of the
Temple University Campus Police to be killed in the line of
duty; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald was a passionate community
service volunteer and a fervent Philadelphia sports fan; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald was an avid runner and ran track
in high school; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald was one of the original members
of the Swagga House Run Club, which seeks to meet youths by
holding group running events monthly through neighborhoods
plagued by gun violence; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald believed that keeping
neighborhoods safe meant believing in them; and
WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald wore his uniform proudly in his
North Philadelphia neighborhood to gain the community's trust;
and
20230SR0064PN0512 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30