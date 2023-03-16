Senate Resolution 64 Printer's Number 512

PENNSYLVANIA, March 16 - Police Academy in 2017; and

WHEREAS, Upon graduation, Sergeant Fitzgerald served as an

officer with the Philadelphia Housing Authority Police

Department; and

WHEREAS, In 2019, Sergeant Fitzgerald matriculated at the

Philadelphia Sheriff's Department and served in its Guardian

Civic League; and

WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald proudly served with the Temple

University Campus Police since 2021; and

WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald served the Temple University

community with distinction; and

WHEREAS, In 2022, Sergeant Fitzgerald received three merit

awards for his service and the 2022 Officer of the Year award;

and

WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald is the first officer of the

Temple University Campus Police to be killed in the line of

duty; and

WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald was a passionate community

service volunteer and a fervent Philadelphia sports fan; and

WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald was an avid runner and ran track

in high school; and

WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald was one of the original members

of the Swagga House Run Club, which seeks to meet youths by

holding group running events monthly through neighborhoods

plagued by gun violence; and

WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald believed that keeping

neighborhoods safe meant believing in them; and

WHEREAS, Sergeant Fitzgerald wore his uniform proudly in his

North Philadelphia neighborhood to gain the community's trust;

and

