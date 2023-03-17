Product Launch VNX+GPGPU
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trident Infosol expands its Raptor-VNX product portfolio by introducing newer VNX+ Nvidia® GPGPU module. VNX + GPGPU module is based on NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Xavier™. Jetson Xavier NX Delivers up to 21 TOPS, making it ideal for high–performance compute and AI in critical embedded and edge systems. It incorporates the powerful NVIDIA Volta GPU with 384 – CUDA Cores & 48 Tensor Cores, 2 Nvidia Deep Learning Accelerator, and delivers up to 21 TOPS.
The RAPTOR VNX/VNX+ product family is a rugged small form factor (SFF) Conduction-cooled computer system, specifically tailored for the avionic, military, and rugged industrial market. The system offers the best utilization of size, weight and power (SWaP) in the industry and strictly adheres to Commercial Off the Shelf (COTS) standards. Though its small in size, it is feature-rich & best-in-class embedded computer.
For further information about the VNX / VNX +GPGPU and the rest of Trident’s rugged SFF COTS computers, please visit our website at https://trident-sff.com/raptor.html or email us using info@tridentinfosol.com or us-sales@trident-sff.com.
