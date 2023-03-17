Clinical Trial Underway to Evaluate the EnteroTracker® for Home-Based Screening of BE and Esophageal Cancer
Pilot study launched at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
This may represent a useful tool for large-scale screening of Barrett’s Esophagus and Esophageal Adenocarcinoma”AURORA, CO, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investigators at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (CU-AMC) received approval for a pilot study to evaluate the EnteroTracker® as a simple, noninvasive method for home-based screening of Barrett’s Esophagus (BE) and Esophageal Adenocarcinoma (EAC).
— Sachin Wani, MD
Per ClinicalTrials.gov, the “purpose of this study is to determine whether the EnteroTracker can obtain biomarkers that have been studied to be significant in screening BE and EAC. The current standard of care is endoscopic biopsy where the pathologist will visualize the tissue under a microscope to interpret diagnosis. Another goal of this study is to understand tolerance of the procedure so it might be used in an at-home setting.”
Dr. Sachin Wani, Medical Director of the Esophageal and Gastric Center, the Katy O and Paul M Rady Endowed Chair in Esophageal Cancer Research, and Professor of Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, will lead the study. “Technologies for non-endoscopic screening in BE and EAC continue to evolve,” he stated. “I am particularly excited about this pilot study as it will help us better understand the potential for the EnteroTracker® as a tool for large-scale, early screening in this complex patient population.”
“This application represents yet another clinical use for the EnteroTracker®.” said Dr. Robin Shandas, CEO of EnteroTrack. “We’ve always known the simplicity of our procedure is ideal for office-based sample collection. This study will provide further insight into the EnteroTracker’s potential for home-based use. If successful, this would be a significant advance in expanding the number of people that could be screened early and often for deadly diseases such as Esophageal Cancer.”
The EnteroTracker® allows for simple, noninvasive sampling of upper GI content without need for sedation or specialized equipment or facilities. The device is beginning to be used in clinics and hospitals across the United States to help monitor disease status, understand treatment effectiveness, and support diet elimination protocols for adults and children with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).
More information on the study can be found on clinicaltrials.gov under the identifier NCT05706025.
About EnteroTrack
EnteroTrack, an early clinical-stage company, develops simple-to-use, minimally invasive technologies to sample gastrointestinal (GI) mucosal content that can be assayed for various biomarkers of disease. The company’s platform technology, the EnteroTracker® is initially being used to support clinical monitoring of Eosinophilic Esophagitis in adults and children without need for sedation, advanced training, or complex procedures. Clinical studies evaluating the utility of the EnteroTracker® for additional applications including Esophageal Adenocarcinoma, Barrett’s Esophagus, GERD, GI microbiome, food allergy testing, and others are currently underway.
