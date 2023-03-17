Skill Samurai Launches Industry-First “MathCode™ Mastery Method”, Revolutionising Maths Enrichment Education for Kids
MathCode™ Mastery Method is a unique and innovative approach to maths enrichment education. It combines maths and coding to help kids achieve maths mastery.
Unfortunately, many primary school kids are not ready for secondary school maths, which can lead to poor academic performance and low self-esteem.
Sydney, Australia - Skill Samurai, the leading provider of coding and STEM education for kids, is proud to announce the launch of its latest industry-first product, the MathCode™ Mastery Method, a unique and innovative approach to maths enrichment education. It combines maths and coding to help kids achieve maths mastery. According to Australian Franchisor, Jamie Buttigieg, “It’s Maths Tuition, Supercharged”.
Skill Samurai has developed this method by leaning into latest research; an integrated learning approach that combines maths and coding yields better learning outcomes and student engagement.
Skill Samurai's MathCode™ Mastery Method uses the world-renowned Singapore Math approach, which is used by the world's top maths students. Singapore Math is a teaching approach that emphasizes visual and problem-solving techniques to help students develop a deep understanding of mathematical concepts.
"Maths is a fundamental subject that all students need to master in order to succeed in their academic and professional careers," said Jeff Hughes, CEO of Skill Samurai. "Unfortunately, many primary school kids are not ready for secondary school maths, which can lead to poor academic performance and low self-esteem. The MathCode™ Mastery Method is an early intervention program that helps kids build a strong foundation in maths and problem-solving skills."
"At Skill Samurai, we are committed to providing the best coding and STEM education for kids," said Jamie Buttigieg, Australian Franchisor for Skill Samurai. "The MathCode™ Mastery Method is the latest addition to our comprehensive curriculum, and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on students' lives."
Skill Samurai, an industry leader in coding and STEM education, is dedicated to providing its franchise network with innovative products and tools to deliver world-class education to students. The launch of MathCode™ Mastery Method is another example of Skill Samurai's ongoing commitment to bridging gaps in the education system by providing students with the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.
Skill Samurai's MathCode™ Mastery Method will be available at all Skill Samurai centres across Australia, USA and Canada in Term 4. For more information, please visit our website or contact us at hello@skillsamurai.com.au.
About Skill Samurai:
Skill Samurai is the leading provider of coding and STEM education for kids in Australia. With a focus on project-based learning and a self-paced approach, Skill Samurai provides a fun and engaging way for kids to learn valuable skills that will prepare them for success in the future. Skill Samurai is committed to helping kids develop important problem-solving, critical-thinking, and leadership skills, and provides a comprehensive curriculum that is tailored to each student's individual needs.
