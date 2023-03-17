EDRM Announces the EDRM Detroit Symposium June 1-2

Setting the global standards for e-discovery

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setting the global standards for e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) is pleased to announce the EDRM Detroit Symposium on June 1-2, 2023 at the Hollywood Casino at Greektown in Detroit, MI.

Register for the event here.

Join us for an immersive EDRM gathering where you can connect, learn, and share with experts from diverse fields. This is not your typical Summit/Workshop – it’s a unique opportunity to engage with the Project Trustees and Global Advisory Council 2023 on key initiatives, contribute to the EDRM 2nd half of 2023 roadmap, and stay on top of cutting-edge topics in eDiscovery.

“Without a doubt, this will be one of the most enjoyable and meaningful eDiscovery conferences of 2023,” predicted Jay Yelton, of counsel at Warner, Norcross + Judd, returning sponsor of the premier event. “Thursday evening starts with a reception, a private tour of the Motown Museum and the opportunity to have dinner with a group of other eDiscovery enthusiasts. Friday offers educational sessions plus an excellent opportunity to learn about what the 15 EDRM project teams are working on, ask questions and determine whether you want to join an existing team or propose the creation of a new project.” Jay Yelton is the chair of the annual event, returning in 2023, an EDRM Global Advisory Council leader and the Project Trustee of the Discovery Special Master and Mediation Project.

The event kicks off June 1st, with an exciting Cocktail Reception at the newly furbished Motown Museum in Detroit, where you can get your eDiscovery groove on and network with like-minded professionals and catch up with old friends. On the following day, get ready for an action-packed day of learning and sharing.

“Innovation. Collaboration. The Motor City. EDRM,” reflected Scott Petz, EDRM Global Advisory Council leader, and member of Dickinson Wright PLLC, a returning sponsor of the five year event. “EDRM’s Motor City event provides a great vehicle to continue to drive the eDiscovery World forward. I hope to see you there!”

Our sponsors will showcase the latest technologies and solutions in the market, while our expert speakers will delve into trending topics and challenges in the eDiscovery space. You’ll also get a chance to collaborate with project teams and exchange ideas with industry colleagues. This gathering is the perfect opportunity to gain insights and forge new connections.

“Kaylee Walstad and I love working with the Detroit community on eDiscovery events,” said Mary Mack, CEO and chief legal technologist for EDRM. “The education is always top notch, the networking opportunities are outstanding and our Michigan friends have the warmest welcome for our international community.”

Sponsorship opportunities are available, please reach out to info@edrm.net for more information.

Don’t miss out – space is limited, save your seat here and check out the agenda.

Among the EDRM opportunities and resources available are the ability to connect, network and contribute via EDRM projects and events, share their expertise with our global community. The EDRM community of knowledgeable, multidisciplinary professionals is building resources to enhance e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance frameworks, processes and standards.

The EDRM community is comprised of 33% corporations, 30% law firms and 23% software and service providers, 12% governments with the remaining 2% being a mix of educators, students, judges and media in 145 countries spanning six continents.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of e-discovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools and guides to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries spanning six continents and growing has an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM today at EDRM.net.

