Maddox Defense Acquires Apollo 3 Energy, Expands Renewable Energy Solutions and Client Base
Strategic acquisition strengthens Maddox Defense's position in the market and enhances its ability to offer comprehensive renewable energy to government clientsSAN DIEGO , CA, USA, March 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maddox Defense, a prime contractor for government and commercial clients, has announced its acquisition of Apollo 3 Energy. Based in California, Apollo 3 Energy is a solar and energy efficiency services provider whose expertise will complement Maddox Defense's existing capabilities, enabling it to offer a broader range of services to its clients.
The renewable energy market is rapidly growing, and Maddox Defense's acquisition of Apollo 3 Energy is a strategic move to expand its presence in the market and support the government's initiatives towards clean energy, zero-emission vehicle mandates and electric vehicle charging infrastructure under government contracts.
"We are delighted to welcome Apollo 3 Energy to the Maddox Defense family," said Jason Maddox, CEO of Maddox Defense. "Their expertise in solar and large scale commercial electrical services, combined with our capabilities, will enable us to better serve our clients in the rapidly evolving renewable energy market."
Apollo 3 Energy has established itself as a leader in solar and energy efficient services, serving both government and commercial clients, including Naval Special Warfare Center, Philadelphia Port Authority, The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, Hilton, Wholefoods, GM, Toyota, Port of Astoria, City of Astoria, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, and Banc of California. This acquisition will provide Maddox Defense access to Apollo 3 Energy’s extensive client list, electrical installation services and network of contracted OEM manufacturers.
"We are excited to join Maddox Defense and bring our expertise to their already extensive government client list," said Charles Beckner, CEO of Apollo 3 Energy. "We look forward to working together to drive the adoption of renewable energy and support the government's initiatives in this area."
The acquisition of Apollo 3 Energy is part of Maddox Defense's ongoing commitment to providing innovative energy solutions to its clients. The Company will continue to explore opportunities to expand its capabilities in the renewable energy market and support the government's initiatives towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. Apollo 3 Energy will rebrand under Maddox Defense Energy.
For more information about Maddox Defense and its innovative energy solutions, visit www.maddoxdefense.com. For more information about Apollo 3 Energy, visit www.apollo3energy.com
Contacts:
Media: Novalena Nichele , Maddox Defense Public Affairs and Communications
Novalena@maddoxdefense.com
Novalena Nichele
Maddox Defense
+1 855-462-3369
email us here